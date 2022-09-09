It looks like the 'Uncharted 4' and 'Lost Legacy' bundle is coming to PC on October 19th

It seems that nine long months after a remastered bundle of Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy debuted on PlayStation 5 , PC gamers will be able to find out what all the fuss is about . According to a listing on the Epic Games Store spotted by Twitter gaming deals maestro Wario64, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will hit that storefront on October 19th. It appears Epic published the information ahead of schedule, as the game's page currently displays a 404 error. The leak backs up a previous hint from SteamDB that October 19th was the release date.

Legacy of Thieves Collection is supposed to be coming to Steam before the end of the year as well, but it appears that if you pre-order through Epic, you'll gain access to a Sully's Seaplane glider in Fortnite at no extra cost. Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins arrived in that game earlier this year to promote the Uncharted movie .

The apparent timing of the Legacy of Thieves Collection PC release is interesting, since Sony said Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to that platform sometime this fall . One would think they'd try to space things out a bit. In any case, perhaps Sony will soon host a PlayStation showcase that clears everything up.