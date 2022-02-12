U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,861.03
    +401.13 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Uncharted’s Nathan Drake heads to ‘Fortnite’ on February 17th

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Epic Games / Sony / Naughty Dog

Uncharted series protagonist Nathan Drake is about to make his way to Fortnite. Epic Games has yet to formally announce the crossover, but an unlisted video posted to the battle royale’s official YouTube channel provides all the critical details. On February 17th, one day before the Uncharted film premieres in US theatres, Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer outfits will debut in Fortnite’s Item Shop.

Those skins will allow you to play as either the film versions of those characters or their Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End counterparts. As usual, Epic will also sell a variety of items you can use to customize your character. For those keeping track, that means Tom Holland is about to make a second appearance in Fortnite after Epic added skins from Spider-Man: No Way Home last year.

