Uncharted’s Nathan Drake heads to ‘Fortnite’ on February 17th

Uncharted series protagonist Nathan Drake is about to make his way to Fortnite. Epic Games has yet to formally announce the crossover, but an unlisted video posted to the battle royale’s official YouTube channel provides all the critical details. On February 17th, one day before the Uncharted film premieres in US theatres, Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer outfits will debut in Fortnite’s Item Shop.

Those skins will allow you to play as either the film versions of those characters or their Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End counterparts. As usual, Epic will also sell a variety of items you can use to customize your character. For those keeping track, that means Tom Holland is about to make a second appearance in Fortnite after Epic added skins from Spider-Man: No Way Home last year.