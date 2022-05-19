U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

UNCLE Credit Union Presents 2022 Board Election Results

UNCLE Credit Union
·3 min read
UNCLE Credit Union
UNCLE Credit Union

UNCLE Credit Union Board of Directors

Pictured from left to right: Lee Neely, Bob Corey, Neda Gray, Hugh Bussell, Robin Morris, Chung Bothwell, John Freeman, John Stein, Mila Shapovalov, Clay Smith, Peter Goldstein
Pictured from left to right: Lee Neely, Bob Corey, Neda Gray, Hugh Bussell, Robin Morris, Chung Bothwell, John Freeman, John Stein, Mila Shapovalov, Clay Smith, Peter Goldstein

UNCLE Credit Union re-elected Chung Bothwell as board chairman for the 2022-2023 term.

Chung Bothwell
Chung Bothwell

UNCLE Credit Union elected Neda Gray as vice chair for the 2022-2023 term.

Neda Gray
Neda Gray

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, serving four counties in the eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, re-elected Board Chairman Chung Bothwell and elected Neda Gray as vice chair for the 2022-2023 term. Bothwell has overseen the financial institution at the helm of the board since 2009, and in a principal board role for more than two decades. A veteran board member, Gray chaired UNCLE Credit Union’s first Audit Committee, established in 2019 in lieu of the organization’s Supervisory Committee.

“As we mark UNCLE Credit Union’s 65th anniversary this year, we’ve reached critical milestones of achievement centered on our ongoing effort to enhance the financial lives of our members,” said Bothwell, who holds a Juris Doctor (JD) and Master of Laws (LLM) degree, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA). “We continue to make new inroads in lending and in wealth management. In addition, we’ve expanded our financial solutions to meet our members’ changing needs. This includes valuable educational programs and innovative tools to help them prosper and create a more secure future.”

Employed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Bothwell has deep experience in financial resource management, strategic planning and business administration. A recipient of the J. Alvin George Outstanding Volunteer Award, she has spearheaded local initiatives to promote financial education, and has worked diligently with Congress and state legislators to advocate on behalf of financial cooperatives. Bothwell is a director at-large for the Institute of Management Accountants, East Bay-Northern California Chapter, and was formerly national vice president of the organization, which had 90,000 members at the time. In addition, she served as vice chair for the Human Relations Commission for Alameda County and treasurer for Lawrence Livermore Laboratory Women’s Association (LLLWA).

Neda Gray brings a wealth of experience in audit and assessment, policy and procedural development, and information systems security to her role as vice chair. Gray served on UNCLE Credit Union’s Supervisory Committee from 2012-2019, including a term as chair from 2017-2019. She joined the board of directors in 2019 with the restructuring of the Audit Committee, for which she also served as chair. Recently retired from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Gray holds an MBA with a concentration in Information Systems, and an undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Computer Science.

Serving alongside Chung Bothwell and Neda Gray are Board Treasurer Mila Shapovalov and Board Secretary Clay Smith, both re-elected to their respective leadership roles for the 2022-2023 term. The board also re-elected Robin Morris Audit Committee chair for a second consecutive term. In other election results, board directors Bob Corey, Hugh Bussell and John Freeman retained their seats for the 2022-2023 term.

About UNCLE Credit Union
Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is a $635+ million financial institution serving approximately 32,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership with a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin or Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has been recognized by both its industry and the communities in its field of membership for excellence in service, culture, financial performance, growth, and philanthropy and community engagement. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

CONTACT: Jennifer Hall
408.406.6251
jh@stonemediaconsulting.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/585e5ab2-a915-49a0-b9a9-7767cf76add5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7df44cbf-9f78-4417-9007-b03470e61df4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bfcf03c-d119-4720-b39c-eb220e079746


