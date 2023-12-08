Uncle Jack's Market debuts under new ownership in Hornell. What to know about the store

Uncle Jack’s Market is back in business in the City of Hornell.

The food market and deli at 7 East Avenue Extension recently reopened under the new ownership of Ashvin and Madhuri Patel. The couple debuted the store with a soft opening Nov. 26 and a formal grand opening celebration is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Free coffee will be offered throughout the day as the Patels reintroduce Uncle Jack’s Market to the Hornell community.

“So many neighbors from the neighborhood have stopped by to welcome us,” said Ashvin Patel. “Everybody is so welcoming. It was heartwarming. The city of Hornell has been quite supportive, as well as the previous owners and their family. Everybody has been so welcoming and helpful.”

What you’ll find at Uncle Jack’s Market

The new owners of Uncle Jack's Market, Ashvin and Madhuri Patel and son Mihan, inside the store at 7 East Avenue Extension in the City of Hornell.

The Patels purchased the business at the southern tip of the city, formerly known as Uncle Jack’s Market & Deli, over the summer. Patel said the store required minimal renovations.

“The building was in really good shape,” he said.

Uncle Jack’s carries everything customers would expect to find in a convenience store, including coffee, basic groceries, beverages, snacks and household goods.

Uncle Jack's also has seating for diners who choose to eat in at the market. The deli menu currently offers breakfast, lunch and dinner meals like sandwiches and subs.

What’s coming to Uncle Jack’s Market

The Patels are also working to add more items in the coming months. Hot food like french fries will be added to the menu soon, while smoothies and an assortment of fresh juices will be offered down the line.

The business is also working through red tape to accept EBT and sell beer, propane and lottery tickets.

“It will take a little time, but by spring we will have everything,” said Patel.

Long term, Patel plans to add fueling stations to allow customers to gas up while grabbing a morning coffee or breakfast sandwich. That project may start in 2025.

Uncle Jack’s is currently looking to hire more employees as the new business settles into a rhythm.

“The community has already shown tremendous support,” said Patel. “It gives us positive hope for the future growth of the business.”

When Uncle Jack’s Market is open

Uncle Jack’s Market is now open seven days a week. Hours Monday through Saturday are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Sundays, the market is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Uncle Jack's Market opens on East Ave. Extension in Hornell