Uncommon Giving Corporation Launches Reg A+ Public Offering

Digital-first financial services company offering up to $50 million in common stock

Uncommon Giving Platform Visual

Uncommon Giving Platform Visual

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uncommon Giving Corporation today announced it has successfully received qualification of its offering statement on Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise up to $50,000,000 pursuant to Regulation A. The company is now publicly offering its common stock at a price of $10 per share.

Uncommon Giving is a financial services and technology company, empowering corporate social responsibility, digital giving by individuals and sustainable impact investing. Through the company's flagship online platform, UncommonGiving.com, people can discover nonprofits, explore causes and donate to 1.2 million 501(c)(3) charitable organizations from a digital giving wallet – a democratized donor-advised fund. The company strives to grow its customer-base via its active digital direct-to-consumer platform, workplace programs, and through access to a network of wealth advisors. Future products are expected to include Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) offered by Uncommon Giving's SEC-registered affiliate, Uncommon Investment Advisors. With one unified platform for these capabilities, Uncommon strives to be a first-of-its-kind financial services powerhouse and a one-stop-shop for social impact giving and investing.

"As the world becomes increasingly connected by technology and awareness for social issues continues to rise, more people are seeking ways to affect positive change," said Ron Baldwin, founder and CEO of Uncommon Giving Corporation. "Socially responsible investing, environmental and social governance standards, and the rise of impact investing are becoming more important to people and brands, alike. As we continue to grow solutions for companies and individuals, we believe Uncommon Giving will set itself apart from other providers."

Story continues

The company funded its technology platform through private placement. Now, it seeks capital for growth from a larger segment of stockholders with like-minded missions.

"Individual and smaller investors are seeking access to companies that have the potential to be game changers," Baldwin said. "We believe our Reg A+ offering provides a unique opportunity for ownership by individuals who share our goal to do good and do well, at the same time."

Uncommon Giving is not seeking a public listing of its securities at this time.

For more information on the Uncommon Giving offer, please visit https://invest.uncommongiving.com/.

Or see the company's qualified offering circular at: https://bit.ly/3t9Jj7h

About Uncommon Giving:

Uncommon Giving Corporation, The Generosity Company™, is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Company leaders bring decades of experience in financial services, banking, investments, technology and charity, and provide unique capabilities and innovative financial solutions for maximizing generosity for individuals and companies. Experience the digital platform at https://uncommongiving.com.

Securities products or other advisory services are provided by the company's affiliate Uncommon Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Uncommon Giving Corporation is not registered as an investment adviser with the SEC.

Legal Notice:

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of the securities referenced herein. Any such offer will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A link to the qualified offering circular and related offering documents is provided herein, and all prospective investors should carefully review these materials, which includes important disclosures and risk factors associated with an investment in Uncommon Giving. These securities have not been recommended by the SEC or any state securities commission or regulatory authority, nor has any commission or regulatory confirmed the accuracy of the information contained the offering materials.

The information is provided for convenience only, is not investment advice and may not be relied upon in considering an investment in Uncommon Giving. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein, and any investment decision should be based solely on the information contained in the offering circular and related materials, and the investor's independent research. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the future performance of any investment in Uncommon Giving, or that investors will or are likely to achieve favorable results, will make any profit at all or will be able to avoid incurring a loss on their investment. In addition, prospective investors are encouraged to consult with their financial, tax, accounting or other advisors to determine whether an investment in Uncommon Giving is suitable for them.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company’s business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

###

Attachment

CONTACT: Media and Industry Analysts: Ron Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer Uncommon Giving Corporation 913.787.3696 Investor Relations: Gina Carlson, Director, Investor Relations Uncommon Giving Corporation 913.424.8305 Laura Graham, Chief Marketing Officer Uncommon Giving Corporation laura@uncommon.today



