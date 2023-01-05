Uncover the Intelligence Unseen Within Your Data Infrastructure with Analytics

Tintri and DCIG Discuss the Power of Real-Time Analytics for Managing Infrastructure On-Prem Cloud Resources During Talk In Session

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new year comes the inevitable resolution to make improvements, and this includes better business practices. Tintri®, a DDN® subsidiary and the leading provider of auto-adaptive, workload intelligent platforms, and DCIG, a leading technology analyst firm, DCIG specializing in enterprise cloud, data protection, and data storage technologies, will discuss how to leverage real time analytics to automatically optimize application performance and employ predictive analytics to enable ongoing workload optimization during a Tintri Talk In session.

"Analytics with a predictive component aren't just about making better business and technical decisions with higher levels of visibility into data. It's also about freeing you from worrying about the infrastructure to begin with," said Ken Clipperton, DCIG lead analyst for storage. "AI-enhanced tools can enhance productivity, drive virtual workloads better, and enable you to focus on your strategic business priorities rather than constantly attending to infrastructure."

Get More Done in Less Time: Using Analytics to Automate and Simplify IT Operations

Most enterprise storage vendors now offer some level of Artificial Intelligence for IT Opera­tions (AIOPs) to enable a reduction in downtime. However, businesses today need more – including allowing data center infrastructures to autonomously optimize themselves for application availability, performance, and total cost of ownership.

"Tintri will host a Talk in session that delves deeper into how analytics – when used to its full extent – can reveal information that might not be easy to identify but can be the difference maker for both current as well as future business operations," said Shawn Meyers, field CTO, Tintri. "Ken's expertise with storage technologies industry-wide provides him with a unique perspective on a range of analytics offerings, and what customers find most valuable."

The Tintri Talk In Session, "Get More Done in Less Time: Using Analytics to Automate and Simplify IT Operations," will be hosted by Shawn Meyers and Ken Clipperton on Jan. 12 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT. They will explore the background behind storage analytics and the business benefits that can be achieved with real-time on-array and cloud-based analytics. Click here to register.

For more information on Tintri's Talk In Series, visit https://tintri.com/talk-in/.

About DCIG

The Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) empowers the IT industry with actionable analysis. DCIG analysts provide informed third-party analysis of various cloud, data protection, and data storage technologies. DCIG independently develops licensed content in the form of TOP 5 Reports and Solution Profiles. More information is available at www.dcig.com.

About Tintri

Tintri, a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), delivers purpose-built solutions to store and manage virtual machines in enterprise data centers. Thousands of customers have saved countless administrative hours using Tintri's innovative technologies. Explore the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com.

