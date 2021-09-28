Uncovering A New Path For Your Financial Future: Garrison Capital Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / If the big financial institutions reject your application for a mortgage, despair seems like the only other option. Fortunately, it really isn't. Home buyers all over Ontario can breathe a sigh of relief because even if they do get rejected by banks due to the ever-changing mortgage landscape, it doesn't mean their dream to move into a new home has to be dashed too. Instead, they can look to Garrison Capital Corp., an alternative mortgage lender that has a proven record of providing mortgage financing options to those who don't qualify with the banks.

For over 10yrs, Marcel A.P. Greaux, founder and Principal Broker of Garrison Capital Corp. has been providing tailoring mortgage solutions with a focus on serving real estate investors throughout the Greater Toronto Area and major surrounding city centres. The mortgage lender began operations with a team of experienced brokers who shared the intention of providing their clients the "peace of mind" that they wouldn't be excluded from the market despite any poor credit rating, owning too many rentals, purchasing using a corporation, requiring a construction facility and generally being underbanked. Since 2015, when the Garrison brand was born, Marcel has transacted over $120 million in mortgage origination. The Garrison team of mortgage professionals know all too well the pain-points that most borrowers face, most notably: finding a reliable source of funding, guidance, and assistance for their mortgage process.

Marcel Greaux, tells us more about the various pain-points borrower's suffer, "A big pain point for mortgage clients we meet is not qualifying for the loan amount, size and rate they have in mind with the banks. Also the onerous process and time it takes to qualify is a deterrent to many people who may need to refinance or purchase a property with a short closing time frame. Additionally, there are few mortgage professionals who actively purchase real estate and understand the full spectrum of bank financing (A Lender), Alternative financing (B Lender) and private financing.

The Ontario based lender keeps the quality of their services to a high standard by taking the time to understand each of their clients specific needs and goals in order to create a solution that fits. As Marcel puts it, the solution to many of the pain points listed above is to "find a lender that specializes in alternative lending solutions and knows how to tailor-fit their strategy per client." Lucky for their clients, the Garrison Capital Corp. team specializes in just that.

To ensure that they are able to provide suitable lending options for their homebuyer borrowers, Garrison Capital Corp. has access to its own private mortgage fund in addition to many other private mortgage, credit union and alternative lender relationships. This means that homebuyers benefit from more flexible standards of borrowing, along with the timely help and reliable guidance of mortgage experts at Garrison Capital Corp. All this for the goal they want their customers to accomplish, which is, according to Marcel, helping their clients "obtain mortgage financing with an acceptable rate, get the right terms to their tailored needs, receive fair, transparent, and timely help to achieve their success."

If you are looking for a prime source of alternative mortgage financing, consider the experts at Garrison Capital Corp. Begin your journey to homeownership today, by connecting with the team at Garrison Capital Corp. using the contact details listed below.

Contact:

Garrison Capital Corp.

(oa/ Garrison Capital - Mortgage Architects Lic. 13362)

250 Ferrand Dr. Suite 403 Toronto ON M3C 3G8

Marcel Greaux | Principal Broker Broker Lic. M10002478

(647) 424-4150 | info@garrisongroup.ca

