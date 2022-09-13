An uncrewed rocket from Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin failed just over a minute after launch

Blue Origin, founded by billion Jeff Bezos, saw its first major incident on Monday. Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

A Blue Origin rocket with no crew onboard failed just over a minute after lifting off on Monday.

The New Shepard rocket that took off from Blue Origin's West Texas facility on Monday was carrying cargo for research that it was going to send to the edge of space.

A livestream of the launch showed the New Shepard bursting into flames around 29,000 feet above ground. The capsule above the booster rocket then detached itself and parachuted back to the ground.

Blue Origin said on Twitter there was a "booster failure" on the flight, triggering the escape system. The capsule "successfully separated" from the rocket, the spaceflight company added.

It was the first major incident for billionaire Jeff Bezos' spaceflight company since it opened commercial services to the public in 2021.

The Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, is investigating the incident, which it called a "mishap" in a statement sent to Insider.

"The capsule landed safely and the booster impacted within the designated hazard area. No injuries or public property damage have been reported," said the FAA.

"Before the New Shepard vehicle can return to flight, the FAA will determine whether any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap affected public safety. This is standard practice for all mishap investigations," the FAA added.

