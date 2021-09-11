UnDelay Welcomes Chris Klaus as Advisor, Investor

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnDelay is pleased to announce that successful start-up veteran Chris Klaus has joined the company as an investor and as an advisor. This marks a significant step forward for UnDelay as it moves ahead with its AI-driven communication aggregator for airlines and airports.



Mr. Klaus is a highly successful entrepreneur, having delivered virtual 3D worlds as the founder and CEO of Kaneva. Prior to founding Kaneva, Klaus founded and served as CTO of Internet Security Systems Inc. (ISS), a company acquired by IBM in 2006 for $1.3 billion. He is also a founder and partner in two Atlanta-area incubators including Cyber Launch, a startup accelerator focused on security and machine learning applications.

Mr. Klaus says, “I anticipate UnDelay’s technology will be a major game changer for the Airlines, giving them a competitive edge while significantly reducing costs related to flight delays.”

UnDelay CEO Safir Monroe welcomes Mr. Klaus to UnDelay. “We are very happy to have Chris as part of the team, and we will no doubt benefit from his experience. We are excited about the future and the significant value that our technology will generate for airlines and airports worldwide.”

About UnDelay:

UnDelay, a USA based company, is the aviation industry's fastest data and communications aggregator, using its proprietary AI-driven technology to decipher thousands of radio communications in real time so that airlines may determine the best course of action in response to flight delays. UnDelay's proprietary real-time technology converts these feeds into text alerts sent to all relevant parties, enabling airlines to react more quickly and efficiently to internal and external delays. UnDelay already covers more than 800 airports worldwide.

Benefits: In addition to the significant cost savings related to airline delays, UnDelay’s technology improves ground efficiencies, allowing faster aircraft turnarounds. Benefits further extend to Crisis & Communication management, Historical data Analytics and determining KPIs for robust operations. Airports too benefit with improved efficiencies and reduced congestion.

For more information visit our website at: www.undelayapp.com

Contact information:

Ravin Mehra -Managing Director | Email: ravin.mehra@undelayapp.com | Phone: 1(713)-503-9807 |



