U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,959.90
    +23.21 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,874.84
    +47.79 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,897.65
    +184.50 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.95
    +28.62 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    -1.61 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,693.70
    -17.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.13 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0181
    -0.0049 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1979
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2690
    +0.0990 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,164.27
    -66.76 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    517.38
    -11.32 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UA
  • UAA

BALTIMORE, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2023 (ended June 30, 2022) results on Aug. 3, 2022, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

Under Armour, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Under Armour, Inc.)
Under Armour, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Under Armour, Inc.)

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

About Under Armour, Inc.  

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/under-armour-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-earnings-conference-call-date-301590390.html

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.

Recommended Stories