Is Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Potentially Undervalued?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Under Armour’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Under Armour Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 37%, trading at US$7.81 compared to my intrinsic value of $5.72. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Under Armour’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Under Armour?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Under Armour, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -4.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe UAA is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UAA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. you may want to reconsider buying the stock at this time. The company’s price has climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

