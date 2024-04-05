Under The Bonnet, 2G Energy's (ETR:2GB) Returns Look Impressive

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at 2G Energy's (ETR:2GB) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on 2G Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = €25m ÷ (€222m - €101m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, 2G Energy has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electrical industry average of 7.2%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for 2G Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for 2G Energy .

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at 2G Energy are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 77%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at 2G Energy thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that 2G Energy has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 46%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From 2G Energy's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that 2G Energy can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 179% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

