Under The Bonnet, BELIMO Holding's (VTX:BEAN) Returns Look Impressive

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of BELIMO Holding (VTX:BEAN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on BELIMO Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = CHF160m ÷ (CHF643m - CHF152m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, BELIMO Holding has an ROCE of 33%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Building industry average of 20%.

In the above chart we have measured BELIMO Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for BELIMO Holding .

How Are Returns Trending?

BELIMO Holding has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 37% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Our Take On BELIMO Holding's ROCE

To sum it up, BELIMO Holding is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a solid 97% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

