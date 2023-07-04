Under The Bonnet, Boise Cascade's (NYSE:BCC) Returns Look Impressive

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Boise Cascade's (NYSE:BCC) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Boise Cascade, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$882m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$580m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Boise Cascade has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Boise Cascade's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Boise Cascade here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Boise Cascade. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 32%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 118%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Boise Cascade thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Boise Cascade's ROCE

To sum it up, Boise Cascade has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Boise Cascade (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

