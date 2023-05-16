Under The Bonnet, Censof Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CENSOF) Returns Look Impressive

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Censof Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CENSOF) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Censof Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = RM21m ÷ (RM129m - RM26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Censof Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Censof Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Censof Holdings Berhad. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 87%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. In regards to capital employed, Censof Holdings Berhad appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 44% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

The Bottom Line On Censof Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Censof Holdings Berhad has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 21% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for Censof Holdings Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

