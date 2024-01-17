Under The Bonnet, Deere's (NYSE:DE) Returns Look Impressive

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Deere (NYSE:DE) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Deere:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$16b ÷ (US$104b - US$41b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, Deere has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Deere's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Deere.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Deere Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Deere are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 25%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 40%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Deere's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Deere can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 161% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Deere does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

