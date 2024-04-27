Under The Bonnet, Deere's (NYSE:DE) Returns Look Impressive

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Deere's (NYSE:DE) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Deere:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$15b ÷ (US$101b - US$36b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

Thus, Deere has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Deere compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Deere for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Deere are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 23%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 43%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Deere has. And a remarkable 153% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

