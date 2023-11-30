Under The Bonnet, Drilling Tools International's (NASDAQ:DTI) Returns Look Impressive

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Drilling Tools International's (NASDAQ:DTI) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Drilling Tools International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$29m ÷ (US$131m - US$24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Drilling Tools International has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Energy Services industry average of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Drilling Tools International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Drilling Tools International, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Drilling Tools International is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About two years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 27% on its capital. In addition to that, Drilling Tools International is employing 240% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Drilling Tools International has decreased current liabilities to 18% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Drilling Tools International's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has fallen 66% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Drilling Tools International does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

