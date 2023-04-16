Under The Bonnet, Evertz Technologies' (TSE:ET) Returns Look Impressive

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Evertz Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = CA$89m ÷ (CA$430m - CA$172m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, Evertz Technologies has an ROCE of 35%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Communications industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Evertz Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Evertz Technologies here for free.

So How Is Evertz Technologies' ROCE Trending?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Evertz Technologies. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 27%. The company is now earning CA$0.3 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 23% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Evertz Technologies may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 40% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

Our Take On Evertz Technologies' ROCE

From what we've seen above, Evertz Technologies has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Evertz Technologies does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Evertz Technologies that you might be interested in.

