Under The Bonnet, Hess Midstream's (NYSE:HESM) Returns Look Impressive

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Hess Midstream's (NYSE:HESM) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hess Midstream, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$803m ÷ (US$3.8b - US$174m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Hess Midstream has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hess Midstream compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Hess Midstream. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 22%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 34%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Hess Midstream's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Hess Midstream can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 131% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Hess Midstream we've found 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

