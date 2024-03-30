Under The Bonnet, Kelington Group Berhad's (KLSE:KGB) Returns Look Impressive

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Kelington Group Berhad (KLSE:KGB) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kelington Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = RM144m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM661m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Kelington Group Berhad has an ROCE of 35%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kelington Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kelington Group Berhad for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Kelington Group Berhad are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 35%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 250%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Kelington Group Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 62%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Kelington Group Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 359% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Kelington Group Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kelington Group Berhad that you might be interested in.

