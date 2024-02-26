Under The Bonnet, Lundin Gold's (TSE:LUG) Returns Look Impressive

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Lundin Gold is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$390m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$187m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Lundin Gold has an ROCE of 30%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 2.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Lundin Gold's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lundin Gold for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that Lundin Gold is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 30% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 33% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Lundin Gold's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Lundin Gold's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a staggering 226% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Lundin Gold and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

