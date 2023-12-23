Under The Bonnet, Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) Returns Look Impressive

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Procter & Gamble, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$20b ÷ (US$123b - US$37b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Procter & Gamble has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Household Products industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Procter & Gamble compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Procter & Gamble Tell Us?

Procter & Gamble's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 46% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Procter & Gamble's ROCE

To bring it all together, Procter & Gamble has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 81% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Procter & Gamble can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

