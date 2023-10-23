Under The Bonnet, Reliance Steel & Aluminum's (NYSE:RS) Returns Look Impressive

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Reliance Steel & Aluminum, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$2.0b ÷ (US$10b - US$938m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Reliance Steel & Aluminum's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Reliance Steel & Aluminum Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Reliance Steel & Aluminum. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 27%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Reliance Steel & Aluminum can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Reliance Steel & Aluminum we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

