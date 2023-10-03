Under The Bonnet, Resources Global Development's (Catalist:QSD) Returns Look Impressive

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Resources Global Development's (Catalist:QSD) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Resources Global Development is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = S$34m ÷ (S$135m - S$41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Resources Global Development has an ROCE of 36%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Resources Global Development's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Resources Global Development has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Resources Global Development. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 36%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 252%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Resources Global Development thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 30% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Resources Global Development has. And a remarkable 406% total return over the last three years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Resources Global Development that you might find interesting.

