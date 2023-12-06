Under The Bonnet, SDS Group Berhad's (KLSE:SDS) Returns Look Impressive

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of SDS Group Berhad (KLSE:SDS) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SDS Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = RM34m ÷ (RM177m - RM45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, SDS Group Berhad has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.6% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for SDS Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of SDS Group Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From SDS Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

SDS Group Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 26%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 67% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at SDS Group Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 25%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that SDS Group Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last three years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with SDS Group Berhad and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

