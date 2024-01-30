Under The Bonnet, Vestland Berhad's (KLSE:VLB) Returns Look Impressive

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Vestland Berhad (KLSE:VLB) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Vestland Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = RM43m ÷ (RM428m - RM269m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Vestland Berhad has an ROCE of 27%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

See our latest analysis for Vestland Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Vestland Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Vestland Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Vestland Berhad's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Vestland Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last three years to 27%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 223% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Story continues

On a side note, Vestland Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 63% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Vestland Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Given the stock has declined 18% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Vestland Berhad (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.