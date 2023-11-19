Under The Bonnet, W.W. Grainger's (NYSE:GWW) Returns Look Impressive

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for W.W. Grainger:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.41 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$8.1b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, W.W. Grainger has an ROCE of 41%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured W.W. Grainger's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for W.W. Grainger.

What Can We Tell From W.W. Grainger's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at W.W. Grainger. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 41%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 40%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From W.W. Grainger's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what W.W. Grainger has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 190% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

