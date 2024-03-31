Under The Bonnet, Watsco's (NYSE:WSO) Returns Look Impressive

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Watsco is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$771m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$712m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Watsco has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Watsco's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Watsco for free.

What Can We Tell From Watsco's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Watsco. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 26%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 67%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Watsco thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Watsco is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

