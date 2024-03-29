What’s that under construction on E. 13th Ave. by the Duck Store?

Project: A new student-centric apartment complex with retail locations on the ground floor, Flock13.

Location: 871 E. 13th Ave., Eugene.

Construction has been ongoing on E. 13th Avenue by the University of Oregon campus to add apartment complexes to what has been a strip of road largely dotted with retailers and eateries. Now, the block is being transformed to take advantage of flexible uses, adapting the block to include retail establishments on the ground floor with apartment housing on the upper levels.

One such project changing the landscape of E. 13th Ave. is Flock13. Once complete, the apartment complex will house over 100 units on the upper six floors of the seven-story building.

The bottom floor plans to include retailers such as a café and a Mediterranean restaurant, both of which have applied for tenant infill permits with the city of Eugene. The flagship Duck Store next door provides tenants, largely anticipated to be university students, with easy access to school necessities. This project has been full steam ahead since the former building occupying this space was demolished in January 2023.

All units come fully furnished with beds and dressers. Living areas will be furnished with a sofa or loveseat and coffee table, an entertainment center with a TV and a dining table or kitchen island with dining chairs. Each apartment has an in-unit washer and dryer.

Construction at Flock13, a student-centric apartment complex, is ongoing on E. 13th Avenue. The complex hopes to host move-in for tenants on Sept. 19.

The building plans to offer lounges for residents including uses for studying, dining or using fire pits and barbecue grills. Pets are welcome with a restriction of two pets per unit. Pet deposits are $300 for one pet and $450 for two with a monthly pet rent rate of $35. Breed restrictions apply to Pit Bull Terriers, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Chows, Staffordshire Terriers or any mix of pet that includes those breeds.

Spaces are leased by bed except for studio units, which are priced for the full apartment. Studios range from $1,475 a month to $1,685 with four floor plans available. Two-bedroom units cost between $1,105 and $1,800 across four floor plans and three-bedroom units cost between $1,135 and $1,190. There are two floor plans for three-bedroom units.

Story continues

Move-in for the building is expected to be Sept. 19.

Building Size: 92,800 sq. ft. total.

Contractor: John Hyland Construction, of Eugene.

Sources: Flock13, City of Eugene Planning and Development Department Permit Records, Lane County Property Records.

Is there something under construction that you’d like to learn more about? Contact growth and development reporter Hannarose McGuinness at 541-844-9859 or hmcguinness@registerguard.com

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: What’s that construction on E. 13th Ave. by the Duck Store?