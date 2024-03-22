Will under-fire Ofcom really shut down GB News?

Nigel Farage's interview with Donald Trump allowed for the kind of cosy insider chat that's become a fixture of GB News broadcasting

When Nigel Farage sat down with Donald Trump on GB News this week, he promised an exchange of “global significance”.

Yet for many viewers, the interview – filmed in a gilded room in the former US president’s Mar-a-Lago resort – was just the latest example of the cosy insider chats that have become a fixture of the opinionated news channel.

Since its inception in 2021, GB News has repeatedly come under scrutiny for its use of politicians as presenters. Now, that practice appears to be catching up with it.

Ofcom this week found the startup channel had breached broadcasting rules in five programmes hosted by Tory MPs including Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The regulator said it was putting GB News “on notice”, raising the prospect of tougher sanctions such as fines or, in the most extreme scenario, stripping the channel of its licence.

With frustrations building at rival broadcasters and a general election looming, Ofcom is under growing pressure to act. But could regulators shut down GB News?

After Rupert Murdoch this month pulled TalkTV off air, GB News cemented its victory in a hard-fought battle to bring US-style opinionated broadcasting to Britain.

Inevitably, though, the channel has made plenty of enemies in the process. GB News is still feeling the impact of a campaign for an advertising boycott in its early months, while it has suffered repeated run-ins with Ofcom over impartiality concerns.

The broadcaster is now responsible for more than 11pc of the total complaints received by the regulator – up from 6pc in 2022. It breached Ofcom’s rules 12 times in the last 18 months, and there are still eight open investigations ongoing.

Despite its warnings, the watchdog is yet to sanction GB News. Executives at rival broadcasters privately complain that this is a sign the regulator is not doing enough.

Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom’s chief executive, fuelled the controversy with recent comments suggesting that GB News was held to a different standard on impartiality because of its smaller audiences.

For Stewart Purvis, the former chief executive of ITN and a former Ofcom content partner, this is evidence of a two-tier system.

“Ofcom has taken a view – this is contrary to all previous views about impartiality – that you don’t need any kind of real balance,” he says.

“I think [Ofcom] has completely lost its way, I’m afraid, in the name of freedom of expression. At times they’re making the rules up as they go along.”

At the heart of the concerns is GB News’s use of serving politicians as presenters. Three programmes hosted by former pensions secretary Esther McVey and her husband, backbench MP Philip Davies, were found in breach this week, alongside the two shows fronted by Rees-Mogg.

While politicians are allowed to present current affairs shows, they must not be used as a newsreader, interviewer or reporter on any news topic. GB News has fallen foul of these rules when politicians presenting a current affairs show have read out the headlines on breaking news stories.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg is one of a number of politicians that work for GB News as presenters - Paul Grover

Industry experts note that this problem could be easily avoided by redirecting to a reporter in the newsroom in the event that a major story breaks during a politician’s show.

Still, critics are concerned about the increasingly blurred lines between presenter and commentator, particularly as an election looms. GB News describes itself as “Britain’s election channel”.

Ofcom has enhanced rules during an election that dictate a candidate cannot present any programme, while it also has an expedited process for reviewing complaints.

Adam Baxter, director of standards and audience protection at Ofcom, denies the regulator is operating a two-tier system, adding: “We expect all broadcasters, not just GB News, to take special care if they want to do election programming.”

Yet accusations of political bias are not the only criticisms stalking GB News. The channel was also censured after its presenters peddled conspiracy theories relating to the Covid-19 vaccine.

As the problems mount, and executives at other broadcasters become increasingly frustrated, Ofcom must decide whether to act more forcefully.

The regulator could decide to hand down a fine – a move that would hit GB News’s bottom line even further after its losses ballooned to more than £42m last year.

But observers suggest this may do little to faze Sir Paul Marshall and Dubai-based hedge fund Legatum, the deep-pocketed investors who recently pumped more money into the channel, especially given the amount of publicity generated through its scrapes with the regulator.

In a more radical scenario, Ofcom could suspend or even revoke GB News’s licence.

This is a rare occurrence that has to date been restricted to the press outlets of authoritarian regimes such as Iran’s Press TV, Chinese broadcaster CGTN and RT, the Kremlin’s propaganda arm.

Baxter acknowledges that this is the “nuclear option” that the regulator would be reluctant to use.

“We’re not here gleefully wanting to find broadcasters in breach,” he says.

“We want people to be on the right side of our rules, so that they have the creative space and freedom to deliver diverse, pluralistic programming to their target audiences.”

Some are sceptical that Ofcom will do more than rap the nascent broadcaster on the knuckles.

One veteran TV executive describes the regulator as “quite placid” and points to its desire not to be seen to be stifling innovation.

“I think it will take a lot for Ofcom to fine GB News, a huge amount, I can’t see that happening,” the source says.

“They’ll issue very strongly worded rebukes, but I don’t see them fining GB News.”

Others suggest that Ofcom may start to crack down on GB News in a show of strength ahead of a possible incoming Labour government.

Fining GB News may do little to faze its deep-pocketed backs such as Sir Paul Marshall and Dubai-based hedge fund Legatum - CNBC

If there is one thing that unites both GB News and its critics, though, it is that the UK’s current broadcasting regulations, which date back to 2005, should be updated for the modern age.

Rees-Mogg this week branded Ofcom “antediluvian”, adding: “Normally being old-fashioned is great, but I fear Ofcom thinks the news is still being presented by Alvar Lidell.”

A Labour source denied that the party had any plans to shake up Ofcom or broadcasting regulations. However, they added: “Ofcom should be using all its powers and you’d expect them to up the sanctions.”

For its part, GB News is unlikely to go down without a fight. The channel said it was “deeply concerned” about Ofcom’s ruling this week, which it described as “chilling”.

It added: “It appears that Ofcom is trying to extend the regulations, rather than enforcing definitions which have been settled for many years.”

GB News insiders insist that the channel takes regulation seriously, and point out that it chose to be monitored by Ofcom.

Still, bosses are now exploring all options for mounting a defence against what they believe to be regulation made on the hoof.

“I wouldn’t underestimate GB News’s willingness to punch back at Ofcom. They’re quite pugilistic in that sense,” says the former TV executive.

“They’ve got nothing to lose here and they’ve got backers with deep pockets.”

Purvis echoes the thoughts, arguing that Marshall is pumping huge amounts of money into the channel and is getting “enormous publicity” from the controversy.

“To a certain extent if he wants to have a fight about freedom of expression, he’s got the money and the place to have it,” he says.

So as the election approaches, both GB News and Ofcom are facing a crucial test of their mettle. One thing is certain – their latest run-in will not be their last.

