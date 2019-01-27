Under Fire from the SEC, Kik’s Crypto Project is Going to War

Canadian messaging app company Kik Interactive Inc. is planning to take the SEC to court over a potential enforcement action against Kik’s 2017 initial coin offering (ICO) of the Waterloo, Ontario-based tech company’s proprietary cryptocurrency, Kin.

A Kik representative told CCN the stakes are high for the entire cryptocurrency industry:

We are unsure of how the Commission will vote, but we believe that any enforcement action against Kik, Kin, and the foundation would be detrimental to the entire cryptocurrency industry.

Kik CEO Ted Livingston told the Wall Street Journal about his company’s upcoming legal battle with the Washington D.C. regulatory giant, and wrote more about it on his Medium blog.

