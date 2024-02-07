Under pressure, Flagstar Bank's new corporate parent turns to familiar face

Facing financial pressure and a sudden drop in its credit rating, the new corporate parent of Troy-based Flagstar Bank turned Wednesday to former Flagstar CEO Alessandro "Sandro" DiNello to help steady the situation.

A file photo of Alessandro "Sandro" DiNello

New York Community Bancorp. in December 2022 acquired Flagstar Bank, which had the seventh largest bank market share in Michigan last year based on federally insured deposits.

Following a $260 million quarterly loss and anticipated future losses in its portfolio of commercial office and apartment building loans, NYCB last week announced that it was slashing its quarterly dividend to 5 cents from 17 cents to preserve cash and build up its capital base.

The stock price for the Long Island-based bank proceeded to plummet 47% from Jan. 30 to Tuesday morning.

Then Moody's Investors Service downgraded NYCB's credit rating by two notches to "Ba2," which is two steps below investment grade and in "junk" territory.

Moody's cited “multifaceted financial, risk-management and governance challenges” at NYCB, and how the bank "is seeking to build its capital but just took an unanticipated loss on commercial real estate, which is a significant concentration for the bank."

The stock price tumbled further.

On Wednesday, NYCB tapped DiNello as its new executive chairman — effective immediately. DiNello was Flagstar's CEO at the time of the 2022 acquisition and had stayed on as NYCB's nonexecutive chairman.

In a conference call with investors Wednesday, DiNello emphasized repeatedly that NYCB is not in any acute danger, that the bank has strong liquidity and how there are no signs of depositors fleeing.

“What I hope to do this morning is instill some confidence that this bank remains strong and will get itself back on the right track," DiNello said. “The deposits and liquidity of this company are very strong.”

DiNello acknowledged that NYCB has traditionally had a reliance on commercial real estate lending, a sector that lately has been suffering amid high interest rates and rising office vacancies across the country.

In particular, NYCB has a high concentration in rent-regulated apartments in New York. Moody's said in its credit downgrade report that those types of buildings are facing challenges from higher interest expenses when refinancing and higher maintenance costs as a result of inflation.

DiNello said that diversifying away from commercial real estate was a big reason why NYCB acquired Flagstar Bank, as Flagstar's strength was in home mortgage lending and traditional retail banking.

He told Wall Street analysts on the conference call that NYCB will continue reducing its reliance on commercial real estate. He also said the bank has the earnings ability and balance sheet strength to overcome its current problems.

DiNello recounted how Flagstar was also in a precarious position when he started as its CEO in 2013.

"We were a monoline mortgage company that had been decimated by the Great Recession," DiNello said. "That was a difficult situation, but we successfully made our way through it by building the right team, building a strong risk and compliance framework, and by building the right business model.

"I’m proud of what our team did. We took a company that was one of the most troubled in the midsize space, from a safety and soundness point of view, and turned it into a very strong bank," he continued. “The challenge today is not easy. But this company has a strong foundation, strong liquidity and a strong deposit base — which gives me confidence for our path forward."

To be sure, NYCB's challenges are different from those of several regional banks last year that experienced deposit runs and regulator seizures — Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic Bank and Signature Bank.

At NYCB, 60% of its domestic deposits were federally insured as of last fall, according to a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. report.

At Silicon Valley Bank, more than 85% of its deposits were uninsured, according to news reports at the time of the bank's failure.

The standard deposit insurance is $250,000 per individual per bank.

According to DiNello, NYCB isn't close to experiencing any run by depositors.

“We have seen virtually no deposit outflow from our retail branches,” he said Wednesday. “Overall, deposits are up from year-end 2023.

In a twist, NYCB bought a wounded Signature Bank last year after Signature had been shut down by regulators.

That purchase — on the heels of its Flagstar acquisition — swelled NYCB's assets past the $100 billion mark, which pushed it into a "large bank" category that comes with more stringent regulatory rules for capital and liquidity.

An analyst on Wednesday's call said NYCB had a significantly higher ratio of commercial real estate lending on its books than its peers in the large bank category.

However, DiNello said that if one separates the bank's apartment building portfolio out of that general commercial real estate category, NYCB's exposure "is at a very reasonable level."

NYCB is still in the process of rebranding all of its 420 retail branches and products with the Flagstar Bank name, bank officials said Wednesday.

