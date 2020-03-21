Under quarantine, media is actually social

The flood of status symbol content into Instagram Stories has run dry. No one is going out and doing anything cool right now, and if they are, they should be shamed for it. Beyond sharing video chat happy hour screenshots and quarantine dinner concoctions, our piece-by-piece biographies have ground to a halt. Oddly, what remains feels more social than social networks have in a long time.

With no source material, we're doing it live. Coronavirus has absolved our desire to share the recent past. The drab days stuck inside blur into each other. The near future is so uncertain that there's little impetus to make plans. Why schedule an event or get excited for a trip just to get your heartbroken if shelter-in-place orders are extended? We're left firmly fixed in the present.

A house-arrest Houseparty, via StoicLeys

What is social media when there's nothing to brag about? Many of us are discovering it's a lot more fun. We had turned social media into a sport but spent the whole time staring at the scoreboard rather than embracing the joy of play.

But thankfully, there are no Like counts on Zoom .

Nothing permanent remains. That's freed us from the external validation that too often rules our decision making. It's stopped being about how this looks and started being about how this feels. Does it put me at peace, make me laugh, or abate the loneliness? Then do it. There's no more FOMO because there's nothing to miss by staying home to read, take a bath, or play board games. You do you.

Being social animals, what feels most natural is to connect. Not asynchronously through feeds of what we just did. But by coexisting concurrently. Professional enterprise technology for agenda-driven video calls has been subverted for meandering, motive-less togetherness. We're doing what many of us spent our childhoods doing in basements and parking lots: just hanging out.

For evidence, just look at group video chat app Houseparty, where teens aimlessly chill with everyone's face on screen at once. In Italy, which has tragically been on lock down since COVID-19's rapid spread in the country, Houseparty wasn't even in the top 1500 apps a month ago. Today it's the #1 social app, and the #2 app overall second only to Zoom.

Houseparty topped all the charts on Monday, when Sensor Tower tells TechCrunch that Houseparty's download rate was 323X higher than its average in February. It's currently #1 in Portugal (up 371X) and Spain (up 592X) despite being absent from the chart a week earlier. Apptopia tells me Houseparty saw 25 downloads in Spain on March 1st and 40,000 yesterday. A year ago Houseparty was nearly dead, languishing at #245 on the US charts before being acquired by Fortnite-maker Epic in June. Our sudden need for unmediated connection has brought it roaring back to life.

After binging through Netflix and beating the video games, all that's left to entertain us is each other.

Undivided By Geography

If we're all stuck at home, it doesn't matter where that home is. We've been released from the confines of which friends are within a 20 minute drive or hour-long train. Just like students are saying they all go to Zoom University since every school's classes moved online, we all now live in Zoom Town. All commutes have been reduced to how long it takes to generate an invite URL.

Story continues