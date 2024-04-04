In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall updates his latest thoughts on Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) and explains why an easily overlooked press release back in February may lead to accelerated growth and strong returns for investors.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 2, 2024. The video was published on April 3, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Confluent right now?

Before you buy stock in Confluent, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Confluent wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2024

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jason Hall has positions in Confluent. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Alphabet, Amazon, Confluent, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

This Under-the-Radar Announcement Makes Confluent My Top Growth Stock to Buy was originally published by The Motley Fool