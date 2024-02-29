Under wraps: Two crispy chicken tender wraps now available at Sonic for a limited time

Sonic has added two crispy chicken tender wraps to menus across the country for a limited time.

Sonic has added two crispy chicken tender wraps to menus across the country for a limited time.

The company told USA TODAY Thursday there are two variations of the wrap available now via the Sonic Drive-In app:

Hickory BBQ Crispy Tender Wrap: All-white meat crispy tender wrapped up with hickory BBQ sauce, melty shredded cheddar cheese and shredded lettuce wrapped in a warm tortilla

Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap: All-white meat crispy tender wrapped up with zesty cheese sauce, melty shredded cheddar cheese and shredded lettuce in a warm tortilla

The wraps are available for $1.99 each exclusively via the Sonic app, and will be available for in-person ordering from March 4 - May 5, the company told USA TODAY.

The Hickory BBQ Crispy Tender Wrap has 440 calories, according to Sonic's website, while calorie information for the Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap is not available.

PB & Bacon Cheeseburger: Like it or not, Peanut Butter and Bacon Cheeseburger debuts this month at Sonic for limited time

McDonald's teases new version of Snack Wraps inspired by the McCrispy

McDonald's announced in Dec. 2023 plans to offer the McCrispy in nearly all markets around the world by the end of 2025. The fast food giant also said it wants to expand the McCrispy into wraps and tenders as well.

McDonald's said in a news release at the time that the size of the company's chicken business is currently on par with beef, and it wants to continue to "aggressively expand through billion-dollar equities" such as McNuggets, McChicken, McCrispy and McSpicy.

According to the product description on McDonald's website, the McCrispy is a "southern-style friend chicken sandwich" topped with crinkle-cut pickles and served on a toasted, buttered potato roll.

The Snack Wrap was discontinued in 2016 due to employee complaints, citing the product was too complicated to make.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sonic crispy chicken tender wraps now available for limited time