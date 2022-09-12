Underactive Bladder Market Growing at CAGR of 5.1% with Industry Share, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Regional Outlook by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research

The increase in the number of R&D programs, and the rise in public-private partnerships for facilitating novel developments for innovative and effective treatment further influence the market.

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently published comprehensive business research on “ Global Underactive Bladder Market ” including historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Underactive bladder market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyzes opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

The global underactive bladder market is supportive and aims to reduce the progression of the disease. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that global underactive bladder market will grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Insights:-

Underactive Bladder (UAB) is a clinical condition in which urination disorder is developed as a result of reduction in the contraction of the detrusor muscle (a muscle of the bladder) during urination. It is characterized by the feeling of having to urinate immediately, and thus, this condition is different from the Overactive Bladder (OAB). The present invention provides a pharmaceutical composition useful for the prevention or treatment of UAB which has an effect of improving the urinary flow rate, an effect of improving the over distension of the bladder (an effect of reducing bladder capacity), and is therefore, useful for the prevention or treatment of UAB.

Global underactive bladder market is driven by the factors such as rising incidences of neurogenic bladder infections, increasing research funding, development of novel therapies for Underactive Bladder (UAB), and pipeline products enhancing its demand along with rising investment in R&D leading to market growth. Currently, healthcare expenditure has increased across developed and emerging countries which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative products. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure and increase in the prevalence of bladder disorders positively affect the market.

Some of the major players operating in the market are

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Orion Corporation

ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Almirall, S.A

Glenwood

Vesiflo, Inc.

Alkem Labs

Market Report Offerings in a Gist:

** A thorough reference of the dominant trends as well as relevant market dynamics

** Elaborate analysis and reference of core products and dynamic segments

**A thorough analysis of the competition spectrum and winning strategies of the major players

**PESTEL and SWOT analysis besides other analysis

The report is designed to offer remarkable breakthroughs pertaining to distribution and supplychain operations, besides also showcasing logistics angle. The report is designed to highlight crucial details on key competition trends, popular sales channels as well as other growth instigating parameters, crucial for growth. The report also identifies the segment with most promising growth potential and revenue boosting capabilities.

Key Drivers:-

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorder

UAB is a common neurological condition in which nerves and muscles do not work together very well resulting in prolonged urination time with or without a sensation of incomplete bladder emptying. In this condition, the detrusor muscles underperform for their contraction activity which is characterized by a slow urinary stream, hesitancy, and straining to void, with or without a feeling of incomplete bladder emptying, sometimes with storage symptoms even. Thus, the bladder either does not empty or empties only partially which is due to the bladder muscles being unable to release urine properly.

As a result, patients with UAB may have various urination symptoms and may be accompanied by a large amount of residual urine. Complications of urinary retention due to aggravation and Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) due to chronic residual urine are often seen and have become a problem. Moreover, it is a disease state which is different from the OAB characterized by urinary urgency which has been attracting attention in recent years. Thus, the increasing prevalence of neurogenic bladder disorders is expected to drive market growth. This will lead to an increased demand for treatment that can detect patients as well, due to which there will be expected lucrative growth in the market.

Rising health care expenditure

The instruments, manpower, and medical management in case of any harm to researchers, insurance, transportation, ethics committee fee, data processing, and other consumables lead to major cost involvement for the market players. The healthcare expenditure comprises all healthcare services, testing devices, family planning activities, and emergency aid designated for health. National Health Accounts provide many indicators based on expenditure collected within an internationally recognized framework. The factors determining any country's healthcare expenditure are income (per capita GDP), technological progress and variation in medical practice, and health systems characteristics.

The rise in healthcare expenditure simultaneously helps healthcare organizations and government bodies increase the research activities on menopause drugs, their upcoming clinical trials, and R&D activities. Also, the cost involved in the production and manufacturing of the new products, the market players require adequate allocation of funds and resources, hence, the government acts as a helping hand in this scenario. Growing healthcare expenditure is also beneficial for further economic development and growth of the healthcare sector. In addition, the increase in disposable income of the population is a favorable factor. Hence, rising healthcare expenditure is expected to drive market growth in the future.

Opportunity

Rising urologic complications of diabetes

One of the known causes of UAB includes autonomic neuropathy such as diabetes. Moreover, diabetes is associated with an earlier onset and increased severity of urologic diseases that result in costly and debilitated urologic complications. These urologic complications, including bladder dysfunction and UTIs among others, have a profound effect on the quality of life of both men and women with diabetes. Diabetes and urologic diseases are very common health problems that markedly increase in prevalence and incidence with advancing age. Urologic complications of diabetes are an immediate effect. Diabetes is the most prominent disorder and has a high prevalence globally.

Diabetes-associated bladder complications can be due to an alternation in the detrusor smooth muscles, neuronal dysfunction, and urothelial dysfunction. Depending on the nerves involved, the effects of diabetic neuropathy can range from discomfort and numbness in the legs to complications with the digestive system, the urinary tract, the blood vessels, and the core. The rising data on diabetes will significantly increase the risk of urologic complications of diabetes worldwide. Thus, it is required to recommend future directions for research and clinical care for the proper treatment of urologic complications of diabetes. Support from other organizations would also be required to reach underdeveloped regions to tackle the neglected complications. Therefore, this signifies that the rise in urologic complications of diabetes is expected to act as an opportunity for market growth.

Key Segmentation:-

Underactive bladder market is categorized into four notable segments based on type, route of administration, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Type

Pharmacotherapy

Surgical Methods

Urethral Assist Device

Stem Cell and Gene Therapies

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Global Underactive Bladder Market Regional Analysis/Insights

Global underactive bladder market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by type, route of administration, end user, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the underactive bladder market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt, and rest of the Middle East and Africa.

In 2022, North America is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing prevalence of bladder disorders and the increasing presence of market players in the region.

The U.S. is expected to dominate in the North American region due to the presence of major players in the country and the rising number of manufacturing facilities. Germany is expected to dominate in the Europe region due to the presence of big market players and an established healthcare system to treat bladder disorders. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific region due to the presence of big market players and an established healthcare system to treat bladder disorders.

