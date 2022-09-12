U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,084.00
    +16.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,275.00
    +111.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,646.50
    +54.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.80
    +7.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.54
    -0.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.50
    +5.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    +0.38 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0193
    +0.0146 (+1.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.40
    -0.21 (-0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1696
    +0.0109 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7950
    +0.2310 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,175.29
    +547.88 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.99
    +38.39 (+7.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,432.63
    +81.56 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Underactive Bladder Market Growing at CAGR of 5.1% with Industry Share, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Regional Outlook by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research
·13 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

The increase in the number of R&D programs, and the rise in public-private partnerships for facilitating novel developments for innovative and effective treatment further influence the market.

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently published comprehensive business research on “Global Underactive Bladder Market” including historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Underactive bladder market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyzes opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

The global underactive bladder market is supportive and aims to reduce the progression of the disease. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that global underactive bladder market will grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Grab Sample Report with Complete Graphs, Charts and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-underactive-bladder-market

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Insights:-

Underactive Bladder (UAB) is a clinical condition in which urination disorder is developed as a result of reduction in the contraction of the detrusor muscle (a muscle of the bladder) during urination. It is characterized by the feeling of having to urinate immediately, and thus, this condition is different from the Overactive Bladder (OAB). The present invention provides a pharmaceutical composition useful for the prevention or treatment of UAB which has an effect of improving the urinary flow rate, an effect of improving the over distension of the bladder (an effect of reducing bladder capacity), and is therefore, useful for the prevention or treatment of UAB.

Global underactive bladder market is driven by the factors such as rising incidences of neurogenic bladder infections, increasing research funding, development of novel therapies for Underactive Bladder (UAB), and pipeline products enhancing its demand along with rising investment in R&D leading to market growth. Currently, healthcare expenditure has increased across developed and emerging countries which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative products. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure and increase in the prevalence of bladder disorders positively affect the market.

Some of the major players operating in the market are

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • Aurobindo Pharma

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Orion Corporation

  • ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Cipla Inc.

  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Almirall, S.A

  • Glenwood

  • Vesiflo, Inc.

  • Alkem Labs

Grab Full 350 Pages PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-underactive-bladder-market

Market Report Offerings in a Gist:

** A thorough reference of the dominant trends as well as relevant market dynamics

** Elaborate analysis and reference of core products and dynamic segments

**A thorough analysis of the competition spectrum and winning strategies of the major players

**PESTEL and SWOT analysis besides other analysis

The report is designed to offer remarkable breakthroughs pertaining to distribution and supplychain operations, besides also showcasing logistics angle. The report is designed to highlight crucial details on key competition trends, popular sales channels as well as other growth instigating parameters, crucial for growth. The report also identifies the segment with most promising growth potential and revenue boosting capabilities.

Key Drivers:-

  • Increasing prevalence of neurological disorder

UAB is a common neurological condition in which nerves and muscles do not work together very well resulting in prolonged urination time with or without a sensation of incomplete bladder emptying. In this condition, the detrusor muscles underperform for their contraction activity which is characterized by a slow urinary stream, hesitancy, and straining to void, with or without a feeling of incomplete bladder emptying, sometimes with storage symptoms even. Thus, the bladder either does not empty or empties only partially which is due to the bladder muscles being unable to release urine properly.

As a result, patients with UAB may have various urination symptoms and may be accompanied by a large amount of residual urine. Complications of urinary retention due to aggravation and Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) due to chronic residual urine are often seen and have become a problem. Moreover, it is a disease state which is different from the OAB characterized by urinary urgency which has been attracting attention in recent years. Thus, the increasing prevalence of neurogenic bladder disorders is expected to drive market growth. This will lead to an increased demand for treatment that can detect patients as well, due to which there will be expected lucrative growth in the market.

  • Rising health care expenditure

The instruments, manpower, and medical management in case of any harm to researchers, insurance, transportation, ethics committee fee, data processing, and other consumables lead to major cost involvement for the market players. The healthcare expenditure comprises all healthcare services, testing devices, family planning activities, and emergency aid designated for health. National Health Accounts provide many indicators based on expenditure collected within an internationally recognized framework. The factors determining any country's healthcare expenditure are income (per capita GDP), technological progress and variation in medical practice, and health systems characteristics.

The rise in healthcare expenditure simultaneously helps healthcare organizations and government bodies increase the research activities on menopause drugs, their upcoming clinical trials, and R&D activities. Also, the cost involved in the production and manufacturing of the new products, the market players require adequate allocation of funds and resources, hence, the government acts as a helping hand in this scenario. Growing healthcare expenditure is also beneficial for further economic development and growth of the healthcare sector. In addition, the increase in disposable income of the population is a favorable factor. Hence, rising healthcare expenditure is expected to drive market growth in the future.

Opportunity

  • Rising urologic complications of diabetes

One of the known causes of UAB includes autonomic neuropathy such as diabetes. Moreover, diabetes is associated with an earlier onset and increased severity of urologic diseases that result in costly and debilitated urologic complications. These urologic complications, including bladder dysfunction and UTIs among others, have a profound effect on the quality of life of both men and women with diabetes. Diabetes and urologic diseases are very common health problems that markedly increase in prevalence and incidence with advancing age. Urologic complications of diabetes are an immediate effect. Diabetes is the most prominent disorder and has a high prevalence globally.

Diabetes-associated bladder complications can be due to an alternation in the detrusor smooth muscles, neuronal dysfunction, and urothelial dysfunction. Depending on the nerves involved, the effects of diabetic neuropathy can range from discomfort and numbness in the legs to complications with the digestive system, the urinary tract, the blood vessels, and the core. The rising data on diabetes will significantly increase the risk of urologic complications of diabetes worldwide. Thus, it is required to recommend future directions for research and clinical care for the proper treatment of urologic complications of diabetes. Support from other organizations would also be required to reach underdeveloped regions to tackle the neglected complications. Therefore, this signifies that the rise in urologic complications of diabetes is expected to act as an opportunity for market growth.

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-underactive-bladder-market

Key Segmentation:-

Underactive bladder market is categorized into four notable segments based on type, route of administration, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Type

  • Pharmacotherapy

  • Surgical Methods

  • Urethral Assist Device

  • Stem Cell and Gene Therapies

By Route of Administration

  • Oral

  • Parenteral

  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Academic and Research Institutes

  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

  • Others

Global Underactive Bladder Market Regional Analysis/Insights

Global underactive bladder market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by type, route of administration, end user, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the underactive bladder market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt, and rest of the Middle East and Africa.

  • In 2022, North America is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing prevalence of bladder disorders and the increasing presence of market players in the region.

The U.S. is expected to dominate in the North American region due to the presence of major players in the country and the rising number of manufacturing facilities. Germany is expected to dominate in the Europe region due to the presence of big market players and an established healthcare system to treat bladder disorders. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific region due to the presence of big market players and an established healthcare system to treat bladder disorders.

To Check the Complete Table Of Content Click Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-underactive-bladder-market

Top Healthcare Reports: 

  • Overactive Bladder Treatment Market, By Pharmacotherapy (Anticholinergics, Solifenacin, Oxybutynin, Darifenacin, Fesoterodine, Tolterodine, Trospium and Others), Disease Type (Idiopathic Bladder Overactivity and Neurogenic Bladder Overactivity), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-overactive-bladder-treatment-market

  • Bladder Cancer Treatment Market, By Type (Urothelial Carcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Adenocarcinoma, Others), Grade Type (Low-grade Bladder Tumor, High-grade Bladder Tumor, Others), Treatment (Surgery, Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Immunotherapy, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-bladder-cancer-treatment-market

  • Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market, By Stage (Ta, Tis, T1), Treatment Class (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Intravescial Therapy), Malignant Potential (Low-Grade Tumours, High-Grade Tumours), End-User (Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-non-muscle-invasive-bladder-cancer-market

  • Paediatric Bladder Treatment Market, By Type (Diurnal Incontinence, Enuresis, Others), Treatment (Urotherapy, Medication, Surgical Reconstruction, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Therapy Centers, Home Healthcare, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-paediatric-bladder-treatment-market

  • Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Market By Type (Transitional Cell Bladder Cancer, Superficial Bladder Cancer, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), Treatment (Surgery, Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-bladder-cancer-therapeutics-market

  • Gallbladder Treatment Market, By Disease (Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Biliary Colic, Cholelithiasis and Choledocholithiasis, Gallbladder Polyps, Gall Bladder Cancer), Diagnosis (Ultrasound, Blood Tests, Computerized Tomography, Cholangiography and Hepatobiliary Scintigraphy), Treatment (Surgery, Drugs), End Users (Hospitals and Gynecology Clinics, Academic and Research Centers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-gallbladder-treatment-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Says Biotech Stocks Look a Bit Brighter Right Now; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The biotech sector, like most sections of the market, took a sound beating in the year’s first half. Recently, however, the segment’s performance has improved, and that has helped the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) pull ahead of the NASDAQ (Up 13% over the past 3 months vs. the NASDAQ’s 3%). The Oppenheimer biotech team thinks there’s a simple explanation for this: “We believe that much of the recent outperformance has been driven by SMID caps, of which many have risen admirably in the past fe

  • Seniors, Worried About Nursing Home Costs? Here Are Your Options

    Long-term care in residential facilities like nursing homes is a financial challenge for many. When dealing with a loved one who is disabled, elderly or ill, families often try every other kind of long-term care facility first. Because nursing homes … Continue reading → The post Nursing Home Costs: How You Can Cover Them appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Crushing It This Year

    The biotech sector has had a challenging year so far. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is still down more than 26%, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF is down more than 19%, even though both have rallied a bit in the past few months. Contrast that with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX), as all are up 20% or more this year.

  • Should I Get the New Covid-19 Booster Shot Now or Wait?

    If you had Covid recently, you might be better off waiting. Important factors are your risk tolerance and health profile.

  • Secret Side Effects of Drinking Tea, Says Science

    Our minds may go straight to coffee when we think of the world's favorite drink. However, tea is actually the cheapest and most widely consumed beverage around the globe. Research shows that the list of benefits for drinking tea is extensive, with outcomes like reduced inflammation, decreased risk of heart disease and chronic illness, lowered blood sugar, and much more.Even though tea is such a popular choice for comfort and healing, it doesn't come without some potential downsides. Read on to s

  • 9 Ways to Make Outdoor Walking Safer and More Comfortable

    Older adults can get the health perks of walking while avoiding falls, pain, and moreBy Michele StantenWalking has powerful health effects. Studies show that it can protect you against heart dise...

  • Marc Lewitinn, 76, COVID Patient, Dies After 850 Days on a Ventilator

    As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country in March 2020, the family of Marc Lewitinn, their 74-year-old patriarch, urged him to stay indoors. He had survived lung cancer and a stroke that left him unable to speak, and doctors were already warning that older people with his sort of medical history were especially vulnerable to the virus. He complied, more or less. But he soon felt cooped up, and one day he ventured into a crowded Starbucks near his home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey. By M

  • Does a Revolutionary New ALS Drug Make This Biotech Stock a Buy Now?

    The FDA will most likely approve this company's first drug, but what comes next is more difficult to predict.

  • Signs You Have a Blood Clot and Don't Even Know it

    A blood clot can save the day when you cut yourself because it prevents you from bleeding too much, but blood clots can also become life-threatening when they don't dissolve. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "As many as 100,000 people die of blood clots each year," and "are a leading cause of death in people with cancer after the cancer itself." Anyone is at risk for a blood clot and knowing the signs could be lifesaving. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Sean Mar

  • New cell-based therapy for melanoma more effective than existing treatment, trial finds

    A new therapy for metastatic melanoma was shown to be more effective than a leading immunotherapy for the skin cancer.

  • Amgen says Lumakras cuts risk of lung cancer progression by 34%

    Amgen Inc's Lumakras pill reduced the risk of disease progression in patients with advanced lung cancer by 34% compared with chemotherapy in a clinical trial, the company said on Sunday. The company is also testing whether the drug could be effective against lung cancer earlier in the disease, and said last month a small study of Lumakras combined with immunotherapy found high rates of liver toxicity and that further study was needed. More detailed results from the 345-patient study, including median progression-free survival - the length of time until the cancer begins to worsen - will be presented on Monday at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) in Paris.

  • 4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities

    Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.

  • In Indiana, a shifting abortion landscape without clinics

    About nine years ago, Sarah Knowlton sought an abortion at a now-closed clinic in northern Indiana, where she encountered anti-abortion protestors as she approached the entrance. Knowlton reflected on how that experience drove her in 2019 to Whole Woman’s Health, another abortion clinic in South Bend, to train workers to take patients safely to its doors, creating a resource she wished she had years ago. Indiana's Legislature became the first in the nation to approve abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the ban into law Aug. 5.

  • Is Fauci’s prediction of an annual COVID vaccine an attempt to ‘gaslight’ people that it’s just like the flu?

    Even the flu vaccine doesn’t offer year-long protection, one expert points out.

  • "I Might Judge You In My Head": Healthcare Providers Are Sharing Secrets From Their Jobs

    "I work in a dental office, and 99% of the time as soon as you let us know you haven’t been to the dentist in years, we automatically plan a deep cleaning. You go from $99 for a basic cleaning to $500–$1,000 for the deep cleaning."View Entire Post ›

  • This robot catches grandma before she falls

    Researchers this week unveiled a new robot that can predict and catch seniors before they fall - a potentially major development in caring for the world's rapidly aging population. The new device, which looks like a motorized wheelchair, has guard rails that come up to a person's hip and are outfitted with sensors to judge when a person begins to go off balance. Users strap into a harness, and when they are starting to tip, the robot engages it to keep them from falling.Subscribe to The Post Mos

  • Jane Fonda Is Battling Cancer Again—Here's What She Wants You to Know

    In an industry obsessed with youth, Jane Fonda has enjoyed the rare privilege of growing older on screen. Her continued career, which saw renewed vibrance when she was cast in the popular Netflix series Grace and Frankie, has also given her a unique platform to share some of the challenges older women face in Hollywood. Now 84, Fonda has endured a series of health woes—including a recently announced cancer diagnosis—and is sharing her insights on the experience. Read on to learn what she wants y

  • CP International at Spruce Meadows raises $124,280 to support heart health in Alberta

    The 12 clear rounds by riders in today's Canadian Pacific (CP) International raised $120,000 for the Libin Cardiovascular Institute of Alberta. Daniel Deusser jumped three clear rounds to win the $3 million CP International Grand Prix.

  • UW nursing strike could be called off after tentative settlement is reached with Gov. Evers' involvement

    A proposed settlement that would avert a nurses' strike at one of Wisconsin's largest hospitals was reached Sunday.

  • 5 Medications That Could Be Making You Depressed

    No one wants to feel depressed. In fact, people are trying fresh approaches to boosting their emotional wellness—new treatments, the right antidepressants, meditation, or a combination of all of the above. But what some might not realize is that their depression is actually being caused by another type of treatment: the medication they're taking to address other conditions."Several drugs may cause psychiatric side effects, including depression," explains patient advocate Michelle Llamas, BCPA, w