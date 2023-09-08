Undercover operation exposes unlicensed contractors in Sutter County

Sep. 7—The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) recently conducted an undercover operation aimed at targeting unlicensed contractors in Sutter County. Organizers reported that this two-day operation took place in Yuba City in August and resulted in the identification of multiple individuals engaged in illegal contracting practices.

In carrying out the sting operation, CSLB's Statewide Investigative Fraud Team coordinated efforts with Sutter County District Attorney investigators and the Yuba City Police Department through the Yolo County Workers' Compensation Fraud Unit.

Suspected unlicensed contractors were invited to submit proposals for various construction projects at a specified location. Officials said the operation resulted in 11 individuals being served notices to appear in criminal court. They now face legal repercussions, including hefty fines and a potential jail sentence.

All implicated individuals submitted bids surpassing the legal threshold of $500 for contracting without a license, with amounts ranging from $1,000 for painting to $13,500 for concrete work. California law prohibits bidding and/or contracting for construction work exceeding $500 in value, including labor and supplies.

According to the CSLB, the suspects could also face additional charges for illegal advertisements. Licensed contractors are required to include their license number on all business-related materials such as advertisements, vehicles, and business cards. The civil penalty for not complying with this requirement could lead to a $1,000 fine for a first-time offense.

In addition to this, four of the 11 individuals reportedly asked for an excessive down payment ahead of starting the work. Under California law, contractors are strictly limited to requesting no more than 10% of the home improvement project cost or $1,000, whichever is less. Violating this provision can result in a misdemeanor offense, punishable by substantial fines of up to $5,000 or a potential one-year county jail sentence, or both.

"Contracting without a valid contractor's license is classified as a misdemeanor in California, carrying significant penalties that include fines up to $15,000 and potential incarceration," stated CSLB registrar David Fogt. "CSLB is committed to enforcing license requirements to ensure consumers are protected from unlicensed individuals who have not met experience requirements and do not have workers' compensation insurance for employees."

In collaboration with partner agencies across the state, CSLB officials said they will continue working to safeguard the wellbeing of California's homeowners by enforcing the law, advocating for consumer protection, and preserving the integrity of the construction industry.

For more information, or to report suspected unlicensed contractor activities, visit the CSLB website at cslb.ca.gov or contact the CSLB at 1-800-321-2752.