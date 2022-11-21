Underfloor Heating Market Size worth USD 1.62 Billion by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the underfloor heating market is expected to grow by USD 1.62 billion at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? 45% of the growth will originate from Technavio's latest report on the underfloor heating market is segmented by Type and Geography are curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis for business needs & impeccable growth strategies. Free Sample Report Available for Underfloor Heating Market!

Underfloor Heating Market Vendors

The international market for underfloor heating is incredibly fragmented, with both domestic and international firms offering a large variety of goods. Although there are few obstacles for new players to enter the market, the established players have a distinct advantage because finance is widely available and their scale of operations may be expanded. High levels of rivalry exist in the worldwide underfloor heating market, and major suppliers make sure to make ongoing investments and innovations to expand their product lines.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Computime Group Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Emerson Electric Co.

Flexel International Ltd.

Genuit Group Plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Incognito Heat Co. Ltd.

Jupiter Heating Systems Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nexans SA

nVent Electric Plc

Purmo Group Plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Speedheat International

ThermoSoft International Corp.

Underfloor Heating Market Segmentation

By Type

By Geography

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global underfloor heating industry by value?

What will be the size of the global underfloor heating industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global underfloor heating industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global underfloor heating market?

Underfloor Heating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.54 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Computime Group Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Flexel International Ltd., Genuit Group Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Incognito Heat Co. Ltd., Jupiter Heating Systems Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexans SA, nVent Electric Plc, Purmo Group Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Speedheat Intenational, ThermoSoft International Corp., Toshiba Corp., Uponor Corp., and WARMup Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Hydronic underfloor heating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Electric underfloor heating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Danfoss AS

10.4 Emerson Electric Co.

10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

10.6 Incognito Heat Co. Ltd.

10.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.9 Schneider Electric SE

10.10 Siemens AG

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

10.12 Uponor Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

sector growth, including aviation and railroad: The global demand for air travel is increasing rapidly. Most of the developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, Vietnam, and Indonesia account for a large part of the growth of global air passenger traffic. This is leading to increased investment in the expansion of airports to increase their air traffic and passenger handling capacities. Apart from this, many regional airports and airstrips are being constructed to cater to regional demand for air travel. By 2026, global air passenger traffic is expected to see an increase of 50% over 2021. Thus, investments in the expansion of existing airports, construction of new airports, and airstrips will continue to increase during the forecast period.

