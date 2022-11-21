U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.50
    -13.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,691.00
    -84.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,672.75
    -35.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.10
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    -0.49 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.00
    -7.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    20.81
    -0.19 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0256
    -0.0064 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.12
    -0.81 (-3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0087 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.8190
    +0.4940 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,106.90
    -579.35 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    371.32
    -20.76 (-5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Underfloor Heating Market Size worth USD 1.62 Billion by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Type and Geography - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the underfloor heating market is expected to grow by USD 1.62 billion at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? 45% of the growth will originate from Technavio's latest report on the underfloor heating market is segmented by Type and Geography are curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis for business needs & impeccable growth strategies.  Free Sample Report Available for Underfloor Heating Market!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Underfloor Heating Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Underfloor Heating Market

Underfloor Heating Market Vendors

The international market for underfloor heating is incredibly fragmented, with both domestic and international firms offering a large variety of goods. Although there are few obstacles for new players to enter the market, the established players have a distinct advantage because finance is widely available and their scale of operations may be expanded. High levels of rivalry exist in the worldwide underfloor heating market, and major suppliers make sure to make ongoing investments and innovations to expand their product lines.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Computime Group Ltd.

  • Danfoss AS

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Flexel International Ltd.

  • Genuit Group Plc

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Incognito Heat Co. Ltd.

  • Jupiter Heating Systems Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Nexans SA

  • nVent Electric Plc

  • Purmo Group Plc

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Speedheat International

  • ThermoSoft International Corp.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read a Free Sample Report.

Underfloor Heating Market Segmentation

  • By Type

  • By Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get a Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global underfloor heating industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global underfloor heating industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global underfloor heating industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global underfloor heating market?

Wish to Subscribe? Register for a 14 Day Free Trial Today!
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to your strategies

  • Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

  • Know the financial performance of competitors  with better insight

Purchase the Underfloor Heating Market report, Buy Sample Report Now!

Related Reports:
Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market by Product, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market segmentation by product (software and services), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Safety Headgear Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers safety headgear market segmentation by application (motorcycle helmets, sports and recreational, and others), product (conventional safety headgear and bulletproof safety headgear), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Underfloor Heating Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

$1.62 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.54

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Computime Group Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Flexel International Ltd., Genuit Group Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Incognito Heat Co. Ltd., Jupiter Heating Systems Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexans SA, nVent Electric Plc, Purmo Group Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Speedheat Intenational, ThermoSoft International Corp., Toshiba Corp., Uponor Corp., and WARMup

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Hydronic underfloor heating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electric underfloor heating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Danfoss AS

  • 10.4 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.6 Incognito Heat Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.9 Schneider Electric SE

  • 10.10 Siemens AG

  • 10.11 Toshiba Corp.

  • 10.12 Uponor Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • sector growth, including aviation and railroad: The global demand for air travel is increasing rapidly. Most of the developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, Vietnam, and Indonesia account for a large part of the growth of global air passenger traffic. This is leading to increased investment in the expansion of airports to increase their air traffic and passenger handling capacities. Apart from this, many regional airports and airstrips are being constructed to cater to regional demand for air travel. By 2026, global air passenger traffic is expected to see an increase of 50% over 2021. Thus, investments in the expansion of existing airports, construction of new airports, and airstrips will continue to increase during the forecast period.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Underfloor Heating Market
Global Underfloor Heating Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/underfloor-heating-market-size-worth-usd-1-62-billion-by-2026--market-analysis-segmented-by-type-and-geography---technavio-301681669.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Learns There’s No Replacement for the Chinese Consumer

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has spent big to attract swathes of Indian tourists to its shores, signed a free-trade deal with post-Brexit Britain and uncovered new Middle East markets during its 30-month trade rift with China.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump C

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Sti

  • TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, says company's founder

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona. Last year, Reuters reported TSMC's plans to build more chipmaking factories in Arizona, including discussions about whether its next plant should be more advanced which could make chips with 3-nanometer technology compared to the slower, less-efficient 5-nanometer chips that will be churned out when the facility begins production.

  • Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

    Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making. "After a while that work makes your mind numb," said the 32-year-old, who quit the production lines some years ago and now makes a living selling milk formula and doing scooter deliveries for a supermarket in Shenzhen, China's southern tech hub.

  • China’s Spending on Russian Energy Nears $60 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to boost Russian energy imports last month, as purchases of natural gas, coal, crude oil and oil products increased to nearly $60 billion since the invasion of Ukraine, from about $35 billion a year ago.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting L

  • Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in bid to boost growth

    Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney Co. as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit. Iger, who retired last year after 15 years as chief executive, has agreed to serve as CEO for two more years effective immediately, Disney said in a statement late on Sunday. Disney's shares have fallen more than 40 percent so far this year, lagging the nearly 7 percent year-to-date drop in the broader Down Jones Industrial Average.

  • Does Amazon's Latest Healthcare Move Make It a Buy?

    It's clear that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) wants to make its mark in the world of healthcare. Amazon is shuttering its own service, Amazon Care, and is in the process of buying 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM), better known as One Medical -- a provider of in-person and virtual care. Its latest news is the creation of Amazon Clinic.

  • Oil prices fall around $1 to near 2-month lows as supply concerns ease

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped to near two-month lows on Monday, sliding around $1 a barrel, as supply fears receded while concerns over fuel demand from China and U.S. dollar strength weighed on prices. Brent crude futures for January had slipped 87 cents, or 1%, to $86.75 a barrel by 0436 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $79.21 a barrel, down 87 cents or 1.1%, ahead of the contract's expiry later on Monday.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Ups Stakes in Japanese Trading Houses

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. increased its stakes in five of Japan’s major trading companies, according to filings released on Monday. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformBer

  • Race to Secure Gas for Europe’s Future Winters Has Already Begun

    Some companies are weighing U.S. LNG deals, but talks have hit hurdles because of climate goals and pricing.

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • Top 15 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap

    In this article, we will be taking a look at top 15 Chinese stocks by market cap. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap. China’s meteoric rise to become the second biggest economy in the world is quite surprising, especially considering the chaos […]

  • What Is My Coast FIRE for Retirement?

    Adherents of the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) movement aim to reach a point where they don't need ongoing income to retire and to get to that point before reaching age 65. Not surprisingly it requires rigorous savings and a frugal mentality. However, … Continue reading → The post What Is Your Coast FIRE for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Warren Buffett Wants From Tech Stocks

    The Berkshire Hathaway leader doesn't often invest in tech, but when he does, there are certain attributes a business has to have.

  • Top 15 Manufacturing Companies in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 15 manufacturing companies in the U.S. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Manufacturing Companies in the U.S. The manufacturing sector in the United States is among the biggest in the world and a key driver […]

  • McDonald's Teases the Return of the Snack Wrap

    The fast-food chain did just bring the fan-favorite McRib back and now it may give its customers their biggest McDonald's menu wish.

  • Beyond Higher Oil Prices, Oil Stocks See This Catalyst Fueling Growth in 2023

    Higher oil prices this year are giving oil companies the fuel to produce record cash flows. In times past, the industry used its windfall from higher oil prices to drill more wells and boost production. While oil prices could go higher in 2023, giving oil stocks the fuel to continue growing their cash flow, the industry isn't banking on that outcome.

  • If you're taking a road trip this Thanksgiving, here are some ways to save on gas

    Gas prices are expected to reach a record high this Thanksgiving. Here's how much you might pay and some tips to save where you can.

  • Russia’s War Rewires Trade, the Cost of Shipping Oil Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tanker tycoons are enjoying a surge in revenue as the sanctions triggered by Russia’s war are redrawing the global trade in crude. And it’s set to last.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own Pl

  • 9 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 9 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World. The highly evident effects of climate change all over the world are forcing the […]