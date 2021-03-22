U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,897.50
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,416.00
    -87.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,915.25
    +70.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.20
    -6.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.10
    -0.32 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.80
    -11.90 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    -0.75 (-2.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.41
    -0.17 (-0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3860
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6520
    -0.2490 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,535.80
    +229.96 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,148.68
    -2.90 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,706.32
    -2.39 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,174.15
    -617.90 (-2.07%)
     

These undergraduates left university to build Flux, a payments startup now in YC

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

In the 170 years since Western Union was founded, no company has managed to solve two basic problems that continue to bedevil the remittance business -- exorbitant fees and slow deposit times. For instance, it takes days or weeks for money sent from an immigrant in the U.S. to reach a relative in Nigeria.

Ben Eluan and Osezele Orukpe, two software engineers based in Nigeria, faced this problem in 2019. They had executed a project for a client in the U.K. and when the time came for them to get paid, they settled with Skrill. However, it took a week for the friends to get their money, and they lost a considerable chunk of it to charges.

"The experience made us think of the payments and, more importantly, cross border payments," Eluan said to TechCrunch. "The gig economy and the service economy for small businesses economy is very massive, and we care about it enough to dedicate all our time into building payments for Africa."

Over the last three years, crypto remittance companies have emerged to fill in this need, as well. Via an application and from a wallet, people can convert fiat into crypto and send it to the wallets of people in other countries who convert back to fiat if they choose.

Image Credits: Flux

That's the same proposition Eluan (CEO), Orukpe (CTO) and the team have with their product, Flux. The crypto remittance company was built to enable merchants to send and receive money from anywhere in the world, Eluan tells me.

He adds that what differentiates Flux from other crypto remittance startups lies in the ease and speed of the platform's transactions. He claims that facilitating payments on Flux is 100x faster than fiat, and is cheaper too. The platform charges $0.50 for every transaction, regardless of the amount.

In May 2020, Flux got accepted into Pioneer, an accelerator launched by ex-YC partner Daniel Gross. Pioneer gives founders access to funding streams and talent hardly found outside Silicon Valley. It has already backed more than 100 founders who give up 1% equity to join the accelerator. Depending on their progress, Pioneer can decide to give either $20,000 for 5%, $100,000 for 5%, or $1 million for 10%.

After the program, Flux subsequently raised $77,000 pre-seed investment from different investors -- Hustle Fund and Mozilla, among others.

Ex-YC partner Daniel Gross rethinks the accelerator

Eluan says the six-month-old company has 5,000 customers who have transacted over $750,000 in payments volume. According to the CEO, the startup is growing 40% month-on-month and has made $25,000 in revenue.

The company witnessed this growth despite the Central Bank of Nigeria's clampdown on crypto exchange activities. The country's apex bank ordered local banks to stop aiding crypto transactions. This meant that crypto users on Flux and other crypto platforms could no longer convert fiat to crypto using their bank accounts or cards.

"We had to be compliant because of the CBN policy and our customers can't really convert their crypto to fiat but can still transact their crypto. This is why we want to make Flux available in the US and UK, where people can use Flux and send money to Nigeria. It's currently not available but that's what we're building and is the next phase of our application," he said.

The team is also working on a peer-to-peer feature that will see users seamlessly transact crypto and fiat with one another. The company has launched Flux Merchants, a product that allows merchants to accept payments by creating payment links for their products and services.

Eluan, Orukpe, Israel Akintunde (VP, Engineering) and Ayomide Lasaki (head of Marketing) -- met in their freshman year at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, Osun. Studying various engineering disciplines, the four friends formed a "programming club" with other software developers on campus where they would basically meet to write code and make applications. Eluan even tells me they regularly skipped class for these sessions.

Before Flux, the friends built an e-commerce platform called Joppa that helped people find merchants around them within the city. Although they had 20,000 users, Eluan says the team didn't understand the dynamics of what it entailed to run a startup, so the business had to shut down.

Nigeria is becoming Africa’s unofficial tech capital

A factor that eventually led to founding Flux was the university's budding tech talent ecosystem, which is teeming with stories of prominent startups launched by alumni. Some include Jobberman, Africa's largest recruitment site; Kudi and Cowrywise, two YC-backed companies; and Techstars company Farmcrowdy among others.

"These founders came from our school and it was a huge motivation for us. We always knew that we wanted to build something but we weren't sure what this would be. We eventually landed on Joppa, then Flux," Eluan added.

In fact, according to Techpoint Africa, OAU alumni have founded startups that have cumulatively raised $1 million more than other alumni from other universities in West Africa. Think of OAU as the region's Stanford University.

Image Credits: Flux

However, unlike others, the founders dropped out of the university to start Flux.

"We dropped out to focus on our startup and scaling it into a $1 billion company. We believe the opportunity here is huge. So for us, the right thing to do is to get the job done well. Startups need time so dropping out was inevitable," he said.

Not only are they the first set of African founders that are all dropouts to get into Y Combinator, but they're arguably the youngest. It is a feat Flux is thrilled about, and Eluan believes it will open the doors for more young founders on the continent.

"Well, we are excited about that, and it simply means brilliant young people in Nigeria and Africa can definitely go ahead to build stuff and get funded too just like founders from the U.S.," he said.

But while their acceptance into Y Combinator is a much-needed validation for their work and sacrifice, there's still a lot of work to be done. The startup, now based in Lagos, is playing in a competitive payments space. Different companies like Chipper Cash, Flutterwave, MFS Africa and other crypto startups are trying to fix cross-border payments, and there's a race against time to capture market share. Hopefully, YC, Pioneer, other backers, and the team's understanding of the market will propel Flux to dominance.

Flutterwave and PayPal collaborate to allow African merchants to accept and make payments

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Speak Out Against ‘Predatory Practices’ After Tabloid Investigation

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spoken up following a website’s claims that U.K. tabloid The Sun paid a private investigator to dig into her life. The Sun U.S. hired private investigator Dan Hanks to obtain information about Markle, and her father Thomas, in 2016, shortly after she started dating Prince Harry, according to a […]

  • The Covid-19 pandemic has created Africa’s next big investment opportunity

    The sector is booming, thanks in part to changes by consumers and healthcare providers prompted by the pandemic.

  • India's Virchow Biotech to make Russia's Sputnik V shot in India

    Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday it had reached an agreement with India's Virchow Biotech to produce up to 200 million doses a year of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. RDIF said full-scale commercial production would start after completing the transfer of technology in the second quarter. The announcement follows similar deals with Indian pharmaceutical firms Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma and Hetero.

  • Comoros set to reach Cup of Nations for first time and go 'crazy'

    Comoros winger Said Bakari expects the people of the small African island state to go "crazy" this week if they reach the Cup of Nations finals for the first time after hosting Togo.

  • Turkish lira plunges to near record low after Erdogan sacks central bank chief

    Turkey's lira briefly fell 15% to near its all-time low on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend ousting of a hawkish central bank governor sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes. Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker who shares Erdogan's unorthodox view that high interest rates can fuel inflation, was the third central bank chief abruptly installed by the president since mid-2019. Kavcioglu had sought to ease investors' concerns about a sharp pivot from tight to expansive monetary policy, telling bank CEOs on Sunday that he planned no immediate policy change, a source told Reuters.

  • ‘Tehran’ Distributor Cineflix Rights Appoints Former Banijay Rights Boss Tim Mutimer as CEO

    Tim Mutimer, former CEO of international distributor Banijay Rights, is set to lead the global distribution arm of Cineflix Media. Mutimer takes the reins from long-serving CEO Chris Bonney, the industry veteran who is retiring this year. The executive will be responsible for leading the 30-strong Cineflix Rights team based in London, Toronto and Dublin, […]

  • Vaccine row heats up as EU doubles down on threat to ban AstraZeneca exports to UK

    European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the continent has the power to ban exports if the pharma firm didn't meet its supply obligations to the EU.

  • Germany looks set to extend lockdown measures again

    German authorities are expected to extend lockdown measures again on Monday and possibly tighten some restrictions as they face a steady rise in new coronavirus infections. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state governors, who in highly decentralized Germany are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions, are holding a videoconference nearly three weeks after they agreed a several-step plan paving the way to relax some rules. Most lockdown restrictions are currently set to run through March 28.

  • Turkish Markets Slide as Agbal’s Dismissal Stokes Lira Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s stocks, bonds and the lira tumbled as the shock dismissal of the country’s central bank chief triggered concern the country is headed for a fresh bout of currency turbulence.In one of the sharpest sell-offs in years, the Borsa Istanbul Index lost more than 8%, triggering circuit breakers that halted trading. The lira weakened almost 15% while yields on Turkish local and dollar bonds soared.The turmoil underscores concern President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s removal of Naci Agbal after just four months as governor marks an end to a period of policy orthodoxy that had briefly restored the lira’s fortunes after a 20% retreat last year. Agbal’s successor, Sahap Kavcioglu, a columnist and university professor, has been a critic of the recent interest-rate increases enacted under Agbal’s stewardship, including last week’s larger-than-expected hike.A “haze of volatility” has returned to Turkish markets, Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axicorp Financial Services Pty Ltd. in Sydney, wrote in a note Monday. “The market had been warming up to a more normalized monetary policy since November. This move is a big blow to these hopes.”The lira’s decline put it within a few percentage points of a record low reached on Nov. 6, the day before Agbal was appointed. It was trading at 7.966 to the dollar at 10:36 a.m. in Istanbul after weakening to 8.4707 in early Asian hours, when liquidity for emerging-market currencies tends to be thinner.The decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, raises concerns that the country will again prematurely ease interest rates. Before Agbal, investors frequently criticized Turkey’s monetary authority as being too quick to undo tightening and too slow to respond to risks, most recently in August 2018, when the lira lost about a quarter of its value.Some 875 basis points of interest-rate increases since Agbal’s November, including Thursday’s 200 basis-point increase, had helped made the lira the best carry-trade currency this year, bringing foreign capital back into Turkish markets.A rush to sell the currency as markets reopened Monday overwhelmed support for the lira from state banks, according to a foreign-currency trader familiar with the transactions who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said Monday Turkey will continue to stick to free markets and a liberal foreign-exchange regime. The government will continue to prioritize price stability, and fiscal policies will support the monetary authority in its efforts to rein in inflation, he said on Monday.“Markets can take some encouragement from recommitment to no capital controls and fact that state banks and presumably central bank have been selling dollars and have got the lira back below 8,” said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London. “I expect massive state bank intervention in the short term to hold a line on the lira.”The sell-off on Turkey’s Istanbul 100 Index reversed this year’s gains. The Borsa Istanbul Banks Index, in which foreigners have a larger presence, fell 9.1%. The yield on Turkey’s benchmark 10-year local-currency bond rose 343 basis points to 17.49%, while 10-year benchmark dollar bond yield was up 160 basis points at 7.56%.“Bulls’ optimism was based on the CBRT being allowed to keep rates high for some time, and after last Thursday that looked very promising,” said Henrik Gullberg of Coex Partners Ltd., who previously saw the lira appreciating beyond 6.90 per dollar. “That’s ruined now; it will be hard to find lira bulls,” he said, adding that the currency could now head back to levels when Agbal was appointed.Kavcioglu pledged on Sunday to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability. He also said the bank’s rate-setting meetings will take place according to schedule.Kavcioglu is a professor of banking at Marmara University in Istanbul and a columnist at the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper. The paper criticized the monetary authority’s latest interest-rate increase on its front page on Friday, saying the decision “turned a deaf ear” to Turkey’s 83 million people, would hurt economic growth and primarily benefits “London-based owners of hot money.”In a column published by Yeni Safak on Feb. 9, Kavcioglu said it was “saddening” to see columnists, bankers and business organizations in Turkey seeking economic stability in high interest rates at a time when other countries had negative rates. He also seconded Erdogan’s unorthodox theory on the relationship between interest rates and inflation, saying that raising interest rates would “indirectly open the way to increasing inflation.”Most economists think the opposite is true.Hold the LineLast year, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by Turkish opposition lawmakers for a judicial probe into the official reserves.In comparison, foreign investors purchased a net $4.7 billion worth of stocks and bonds in the months following Agbal’s appointment. Overseas inflows to Turkey through swaps totaled about $14 billion during that period, Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said.The lira had strengthened under Agbal’s watch as he ended a complicated funding structure and pledged to ensure price stability. His 200 basis-point interest-rate hike on Thursday was double what was expected in a Bloomberg survey.Erdogan Ousts Central-Bank Head, Installs Interest-Rate AllyWhat Bloomberg Economics Says“The hit to the central bank’s credibility and independence can’t be overstated. Erdogan has battered the institution with interventions that have repeatedly backfired. Financial markets were willing to give Agbal a chance, his successor will find it hard to build that trust again.”--Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist. For full REACT, click hereThe lira’s weakness could add to inflationary pressures building in the economy and erode Turkey’s real rate, currently the highest in emerging markets after Egypt’s.Japanese PositionsWhile Turkey’s high nominal rates are a lure for yield hunters, its mercurial inflation and the perception that central-bank policy has been too loose has made the lira one of the most volatile currencies in the world.Among those who find themselves on the wrong side of the trade are Japanese retail investors. Long positions made up almost 86% of the total lira-yen positions traded on the Tokyo Financial Exchange on Friday, the most among 14 major currency pairs, based on the latest data compiled by Bloomberg.“We will never know how successful Agbal’s approach could have been, but initial signs were positive,” said Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio adviser at East Capital in Dubai, who anticipates a reversal on some of the recent hot money inflows.“Even when the market stabilizes after a while, investors will have little tolerance, if any, in case the new governor prematurely cuts the rates again,” Akcakmak said.(Updates with market details.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian Shoppers Snap Up Gold Bangles to Bars Amid Price Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold price’s slump to near a nine-month low is drawing jewelry shoppers in Asia to hunt for bargains.After a year of demand being in the doldrums, retailers are buying more of the precious metal to cater to people like Seema B, a 35-year-old housewife who ventured to Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar to get new bangles after months of putting it off. “The prices have come down a bit and the general worries about the virus have also eased,” she said.Seema joins others in India and Malaysia who are stocking up for weddings and investment. Retail investors in South Korea are amassing bullion while Chinese demand drove sales higher over the Lunar New Year. The demand for physical gold may stem the slide in prices that have been pummeled by rising bond yields and outflows from bullion-backed exchange-traded funds.When financial investors aren’t buying, “the physical market becomes increasingly important in setting the floor for prices,” said Suki Cooper, a precious metals analyst at Standard Chartered Bank. “The gold price floor is starting to look well cushioned.”Spot gold dropped 0.9% to $1,729.60 an ounce on Monday. Earlier this month, it fell below $1,700 to the lowest since June, prompting more buying from consumers who were deterred by prices reaching a record of $2,075.47 in August.​Jewelers in India see the momentum lasting until the auspicious gold-buying day of Akshaya Tritiya in May. Kumar Jain, owner of U.T. Zaveri store in Mumbai, expects his sales to almost double in the January-March period from a year earlier and is optimistic about the coming quarter too.“We have seen the best demand in the past month since the virus fear emerged in March last year, as customers came out to buy for weddings thinking prices will go up further,” he said.A cut to the import duty has also made the precious metal cheaper in India, which imports almost all the gold it consumes. Early estimates show gold purchases surged to the highest since late 2019 in February.In China, gold jewelry consumption is set to grow 28% in 2021, with most of the bump in the first quarter as the post-Covid recovery runs out of steam and prices rally later in the year, Metals Focus said in a report earlier this month.Jewelry sales at big urban retailers more than doubled during the Lunar New Year holiday compared with last year, according to Zhang Yongtao, secretary general at the China Gold Association. That has pushed the local market to largely trade at a premium since mid-January, which hasn’t happened since February 2020, said StanChart’s Cooper.Bullion dealers say premiums on kilobars have also been increasing in Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand since February.That is likely due to the scrap market coming to a standstill after gold prices dropped, which meant refiners are struggling to get material to make enough gold bars, said Joshua Rotbart, founder and managing partner at J. Rotbart & Co. “Having said that there is no real stress in the market and definitely premiums are not at all-time highs.”(Updates with spot gold price in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Markets: Turkey shock spooks stocks

    Stocks slid and the Turkish lira tumbled towards a record low against the dollar on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked investors by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates. Erdogan's move shunted the lira down as much as 15% against the dollar, the sharpest change since August 2018 when Turkish markets were in another of their periodic crises. "The authorities will be left with two choices, either it pledges to use interest rates to stabilise markets, or it imposes capital controls," said Per Hammarlund, senior EM strategist at SEB Research.

  • Saudi Aramco's profits slide nearly 45% after lower oil demand

    Saudi Aramco makes less than expected but will still pay returns to investors including the Saudi state.

  • Oil slips as European lockdowns dim demand recovery hopes

    Oil prices resumed their decline on Monday, edging lower on renewed concerns that European lockdowns may slow an anticipated recovery in demand for fuel products. "Germany's lockdown extension and the partial lockdown in France continues to weigh on EU consumption sentiment," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. Germany plans to extend a lockdown to contain COVID-19 infections into a fifth month, according to a draft proposal, after new cases exceeded levels authorities say will cause hospitals to be overstretched.

  • Federal Reserve’s Digital Dollar Momentum Worries Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- The financial services industry, braced for what could be its biggest disruption in decades, is about to get an early glimpse at the Federal Reserve’s work on a new digital currency.Wall Street is not thrilled.Banks, credit card companies and digital payments processors are nervously watching the push to create an electronic alternative to the paper bills Americans carry in their wallets, or what some call a digital dollar and others call a Fedcoin.As soon as July, officials at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which have been developing prototypes for a digital dollar platform, plan to unveil their research, said James Cunha, who leads the project for the Boston Fed.A digital currency could fundamentally change the way Americans use money, leading some financial firms to lobby the Fed and Congress to slow its creation -- or at least ensure they’re not cut out.Seeing the threat to their profits, the banks’ main trade group has told Congress a digital dollar isn’t needed, while payment companies like Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are trying to work with central banks to make sure the new currencies can be used on their networks.“Everyone is afraid that you could disrupt all the incumbent players with a whole new form of payment,” said Michael Del Grosso, an analyst for Compass Point Research & Trading LLC.Lawmakers, U.S. Treasury Department officials and the Fed haven’t yet approved the rollout of a U.S. virtual currency, which could still be years away. Nor have they decided how a digital dollar would interact with the existing global payments network. Still, the U.S. and other countries seem committed enough to digitizing their currencies that it’s making financial industry executives nervous.“The fire has been lit,” said Josh Lipsky, who has helped convene government officials from the U.S. and other countries working on digital currencies as director of the GeoEconomics Center at the Atlantic Council. “The world is moving very quickly on these projects.”At issue are forms of digital cash being considered by the U.S. and other governments. The growing popularity of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, whose market value has grown to more than $1 trillion, inspired the projects. Unlike those privately created tokens, the new currencies would be issued by central banks as an alternative to paper bills. Cash wouldn’t go away, but its use would likely decline.Using the currencies could be as simple as holding up the screen of a mobile phone to be scanned. Behind the scenes, the digital cash would move from one account to another. This is similar to how most money already works -- the majority of U.S. dollars are just digital entries in bank accounts -- but the new currency could potentially avoid the go-between of a commercial bank or credit-card network. For vendors, settlement would happen almost immediately, without having to wait for the money or worry about fraud.The U.S. effort got an extra push last month, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said such a project could help Americans who don’t have access to the banking system.In video remarks last week to a payments conference in Basel, Switzerland, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may have eased some of the banks’ concerns when he said “digital currencies would need to be integrated into existing payment systems alongside cash and other forms of money.”Cunha said the Boston Fed and MIT hope to unveil some of their work in the third quarter, including at least two prototype software platforms that could move, store and settle transactions made with digital dollars. He wouldn’t say if either platform uses the blockchain technology that underlies Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Once the prototypes are released, Cunha said, others will be able to see and build on the code.The Fed’s work is meant to show what’s possible without taking a stand on major issues that the central bank, Treasury and Congress must address, Cunha said. These include whether the Fed itself should host customer accounts, whether to allow anonymity, and what protections consumers would have in case of a cyber-breach or mistaken transaction.“We think it’s important that we not wait for the policy debate because then we’ll be a year or so behind,” Cunha said. “This will take significant outreach to the industry and serious debate.”The potential that the central bank could cut banks out of their middleman role in the lucrative U.S. payments system is causing angst among banks.So is the push coming from Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, the new chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. Brown is urging the Fed to move quickly to create digital-currency accounts for Americans who can’t easily access the financial system and have been forced to deal with payday lenders who charge higher fees and interest rates. Brown’s plan could threaten the deposits that commercial banks rely on to make mortgages and other loans.“Rushing anything of this potential magnitude could introduce unintended consequences that threaten the stability of the banking system without contributing meaningfully to economic inclusion,” said Steve Kenneally, senior vice president of payments at the American Bankers Association.The ABA, which says it’s lobbying Congress on the issue, last year in written testimony called the digital dollar a costly solution in search of a nonexistent problem.Two lobbyists for a large bank said they’re in contact with lawmakers to keep track of the issue. They expect lobbying to pick up once banks can actually see the Fed’s work and how it might affect them, said the lobbyists, who requested anonymity to discuss internal conversations.Interest in a digital currency has gathered momentum in part because many banks take days to give consumers access to checks deposited in their accounts and some charge stiff overdraft fees. Those without bank accounts sometimes must pay high fees to cash paychecks or transmit money to relatives.Some of the profits of credit-card companies, such as Visa and Mastercard, could be at risk if the new currencies let Americans more easily make transactions without their involvement and fees.Spokespeople from both companies say their firms are working with central banks to ensure the new currencies can run over their networks. Mastercard in February began to issue pre-paid debit cards loaded with the “Sand Dollar,” a digital currency issued by the Bahamas.“We’re increasingly having conversations with central banks as they think about designing potential central bank digital currency, CBDC, and we’re talking to them about how they think about design,” said Visa’s North America president Oliver Jenkyn, at a Morgan Stanley conference earlier this month. “So there’s a lot of talking, but there’s actually a lot of action alongside it as well.”Other countries are further along. China is currently piloting a digital yuan in several cities. Lipsky said there’s a chance its currency could be ready for a broader debut at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which he said could cause tensions if American athletes are asked to use a currency that the Chinese government can completely track.Brown earlier this month sent a letter to Powell urging him to speed up the research. “We cannot be left behind,” Brown wrote.Among other threats, Brown pointed to the development by Facebook Inc. and other companies of their own cryptocurrency, once called Libra. That currency, since renamed Diem, was slated to launch in 2020 but has struggled to win regulatory approval.Advocates of existing cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, have mixed feelings about the Federal Reserve muscling into the industry.A Fedcoin could acclimate Americans to purchasing Bitcoin, said Jerry Brito, who heads Coin Center, a cryptocurrency advocacy group. But depending on the government’s direction, such a currency could be used to track Americans’ spending, destroying the partial anonymity that was once the promise of crypto, he said.A U.S. digital dollar could also put the final nail in the coffin for Bitcoin as a means of exchange, Brito said. Crypto enthusiasts have already started to acknowledge that’s happening anyway, and instead tout the currency as a store of value or “digital gold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hedge Funds Capitulate on Dollar Short Bets as Losses Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have capitulated on their short-dollar bets after surging Treasury yields upended a favorite global macro strategy.Leveraged funds flipped to become net buyers of the world’s reserve currency during the week to March 16 -- a tumultuous period that saw Treasury yields breaching key levels on feverish inflation fears. They added bearish bets on the yen and euro, and switched from bullish positions on the New Zealand dollar, data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission show.The great unwind may just be gaining traction, some strategists said.“It is the bond market that has been driving the U.S. dollar in the past couple of months, and it appears to be intensifying,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “I would expect further short-covering versus the U.S. dollar.”An intensifying debate over the pace of inflation gains has split investors, with some seeing Treasury yields soaring to 2% as a global recovery takeoff with vaccine rollouts and stimulus spending. That in turn is trouncing one of Wall Street’s most popular macro calls of 2021.Holding dollar shorts would have served traders a 1.8% loss this year after being a profitable strategy in eight of the nine months through to December, Bloomberg data shows.Dollar buying by hedge funds rose to the most since August 2014, according to an analysis by Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. strategists including Khoon Goh. “With U.S. 10-year bond yields poised to rise further, expect financial market volatility to increase,” he said.Hedge funds’ long dollar positions climbed to 2,414 contracts, compared with shorts of 62,781 a week earlier, according to CFTC data on seven major currencies aggregated by Bloomberg. It is the first time they are bullish on the greenback since November.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% on Monday after the Turkish lira’s plunge spurred demand for haven assets.“U.S. Treasury yields and virus dynamics will probably determine where the leverage community will land,” said Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. While the pound and commodity-linked currencies have risen against the dollar this year, “any question marks on vaccine supplies or commodity weakness will likely see these pairs come under pressure.”(Updates with analyst comments in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Erdogan Ousts Central-Bank Head, Installs Interest-Rate Ally

    (Bloomberg) -- Two days after a bigger-than-expected increase in interest rates, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed the country’s third central-bank governor in less than two years, and replaced him with an advocate of lower rates.Erdogan fired Governor Naci Agbal, who was appointed in November, and gave the job to Sahap Kavcioglu, according to a decree published after midnight on Saturday in the Official Gazette. Agbal’s abrupt removal comes on the heels of a 200 basis-point interest-rate hike by the central bank on Thursday, double what was expected in a Bloomberg survey.Agbal took the job as Turkey’s top banker after weeks of declines in the lira and raised the benchmark one-week repo rate by a cumulative 875 basis points since, boosting the central bank’s damaged credibility among investors. Erdogan, who backs an unconventional theory that high rates cause inflation, has for years frequently chastised the central bank when he thought it was setting borrowing costs too high.“We worked courageously for price stability,” Agbal said, according to HaberturkTV. “I hope permanent price-stability target can be achieved one day.”Kavcioglu is a professor of banking at Marmara University in Istanbul and a columnist at the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper. The paper criticized the monetary authority’s latest interest-rate increase on its front page on Friday, saying the decision “turned a deaf ear” to Turkey’s 83 million people, would hurt economic growth and primarily benefits “London-based owners of hot money.”Interest RatesIn a column published by Yeni Safak on Feb. 9, Kavcioglu said it was “saddening” to see columnists, bankers and business organizations in Turkey seeking economic stability in high interest rates at a time when other countries had negative rates.“The central bank shouldn’t insist on high interest rates,” he wrote. “When interest rates in the world are close to zero, raising interest rates here won’t solve our economic problems. To the contrary, it’ll deepen them in the period ahead.”He also seconded Erdogan’s unorthodox theory on the relationship between interest rates and inflation, saying that raising interest rates would “indirectly open the way to increasing inflation.” Most central bankers and economists around the world believe the opposite to be true, and would argue for raising interest rates to try and control excessive inflation.“The key question is how quickly Governor Kavcioglu will try to reverse cumulative 875 basis-points hikes his predecessor delivered since November” said Piotr Matys, an emerging-market strategist at Rabobank. “It is reasonable to assume that he may reverse the most recent 200 basis-points hike as soon as the next meeting of the central bank. Such a decision would not be approved by the market due to prevailing inflationary risks.”Growth PushKavcioglu takes over after the pace of inflation accelerated for a fifth month in February to nearly 16%. The currency has taken one of the worst hits among peers from climbing U.S. Treasury yields, slumping more than 7% since mid-February and adding to calls for Agbal to backstop the market with higher rates.Despite the recent decline, the lira strengthened around 18% under Agbal’s brief tenure, as expectations grew that he’d return to more orthodox monetary policies and resist political pressure for lower borrowing costs.The government’s growth push in 2020 saw the currency weaken by 20% against the dollar, keeping consumer inflation in double digits for the entire year. But the economy eked out an expansion of 1.8% despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns, and grew 5.9% in the fourth quarter, faster than all other Group of 20 nations except China.Turkey should abandon tight monetary policy and focus on supporting investment, exports and employment that contribute to growth, Kavcigolu said in a recent column. “We’ve got to give up on interest-rate increases and bring borrowing costs, which directly impact investment and production costs, to reasonable levels,” he wrote in Yeni Safak on March 9.Reserves PolicyKavcioglu, who’s also a former lawmaker for the ruling AK Party, defended reserve policies executed from 2018 to 2020, when Turkey began spending its foreign-currency reserves to try and prop up the lira in times of volatility. It also borrowed tens of billions of dollars through swap agreements with commercial lenders.Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and reserves held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, dropped 20% last year until Agbal’s appointment to $85.2 billion, while net foreign-exchange reserves fell by more than half to $19.6 billion.The use of the central bank’s foreign-exchange coffers at the time helped to rein in inflation, interest rates and the exchange rate, Kavcigolu said. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists estimate the interventions exceeded $100 billion last year alone.“Given that Turkey’s FX reserves have been already depleted and cannot be used to support the lira, it would be prudent to assume that a set of measures that may not be market friendly could be announced to offset possible interest rate cuts,” Matys said.(Adds Agbal’s comments via a new fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blackstone Doubles Down on Hospitality in $6.2 Billion Crown Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. offered to buy Crown Resorts Ltd. in an A$8.02 billion ($6.2 billion) deal, pouncing on the troubled Australian casino operator while it’s under assault from domestic regulators.The New York-based private equity firm, which already owns 10% of Crown, bid A$11.85 a share in cash for the rest of the company, Crown said Monday. Crown is assessing the proposal and its stock soared 21% to A$11.97 at the close of trade in Sydney, indicating investors expect a higher bid or a rival suitor.Crown was last month found unfit to run its new Sydney casino after years of money laundering at other properties, and faces inquiries into its suitability to own casinos in Melbourne and Perth. But if Crown’s planned corporate makeover can appease regulators, the prize for Blackstone is clear: casino monopolies in two Australian cities and a gleaming A$2.2 billion resort on Sydney’s waterfront.With a decades-long history of hotel and gaming investments, Blackstone is now doubling down on one of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic -- just as vaccines fuel hopes of a travel and leisure recovery. Last week, Blackstone teamed up with Starwood Capital Group and struck a $6 billion deal for hotel operator Extended Stay America Inc. In 2019, Blackstone agreed to buy the Bellagio casino and resort in Las Vegas for $4.25 billion.For James Packer, Crown’s largest shareholder with a 36% stake, Blackstone’s offer represents a fresh chance to exit Crown after at least two failed attempts to find a suitor. February’s damning exposure of widespread management and cultural failings at Crown was just the latest blow for the billionaire, who has stepped back from corporate life to fight a mental-health battle.Before Blackstone’s offer, Crown shares had almost halved from a high of A$18 in early 2014. They’ve been pummeled by a series of dramas, including a 2016 legal crackdown in mainland China, an aborted takeover and the Covid-19 pandemic.The risk for Blackstone is that it’s left owning a company hamstrung by fresh regulatory action. Last month’s New South Wales inquiry said Crown needed to overhaul its management, governance and culture before gaming operations could start in Sydney. Chief Executive Officer Ken Barton and five other directors have since quit.The investigation found that Crown “enabled and facilitated” money laundering through bank accounts tied to its Perth and Melbourne casinos for at least five years before 2019. The report heaped criticism on the relationship between Crown and Packer’s investment company: reporting lines were blurred, risks weren’t identified, and conflicts or potential conflicts weren’t recognized.Read more: Packer’s Casino Dream Dashed as Crown Seen Unfit for LicenseA spokesperson for the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority said Monday the regulator was aware of the takeover approach, but is “not in a position to comment on any potential outcomes.”A probe starts Wednesday into Crown’s suitability to run its Melbourne casino and a separate investigation into Crown Perth will also take place this year. That means Blackstone could be the new owner of a company that’s barred -- temporarily, at least -- from operating its three Australian casinos.“That’s a material risk to consider,” said Xinning Xiao, a senior lecturer in accounting at Monash Business School in Melbourne who specializes in corporate governance. “The restructuring may take years.”Representatives for the gaming regulators in Victoria and Western Australia had no immediate comment on Blackstone’s potential ownership of Crown.What Bloomberg Opinion says:By bringing in its own management to run the show -- the normal course of business for most private equity takeovers -- Blackstone would automatically be carrying out the wholesale management restructuring that Crown will likely need if it’s to hold onto its gaming licenses following a damning money laundering inquiry.--David Fickling. To read the column, click herePrevious efforts to reach a deal involving Crown have come to nothing.Wynn Resorts Ltd. in early 2019 abruptly ended talks to buy Crown for about A$10 billion, just a few hours after the discussions leaked to the media. Last year, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. scrapped a deal to buy 20% of Crown from Packer.Analysts at Macquarie Group Ltd. said late last year a merger of Crown with Sydney rival Star Entertainment Group Ltd. could hypothetically “create significant shareholder value,” even though neither company had publicly addressed the idea.A representative for Packer’s private investment company declined to comment on Blackstone’s approach.Blackstone wants unanimous approval from Crown’s board before the deal can go ahead, as well as permission from regulators to own and operate Crown’s casinos, according to the statement.Blackstone bought its current stake in Crown from Melco last year for A$8.15 a share.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkey shock spooks stocks

    Stocks slid and the Turkish lira tumbled towards a record low against the dollar on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked investors by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates. Erdogan's move shunted the lira down as much as 15% against the dollar, the sharpest change since August 2018 when Turkish markets were in another of their periodic crises. "The authorities will be left with two choices, either it pledges to use interest rates to stabilise markets, or it imposes capital controls," said Per Hammarlund, senior EM strategist at SEB Research.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 5th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rise for a 5th consecutive week, with the bullish economic outlook supporting more upside to come. Economic data and central bank chatter will be in focus in the week ahead.

  • Stocks Edge Down as Yields Dip; Turkish Lira Sinks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks edged lower with U.S. equity futures on Monday, though technology shares outperformed as Treasury yields retreated from recent highs. Turkey’s lira tumbled after the country’s central bank governor was ousted.The Stoxx 600 Index dropped 0.2%, with tech shares and automakers among the few sectors in the green. Futures on the S&P 500 Index also dipped, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq gauge advanced. In Asia, Chinese stocks rallied and Japanese equities slid. The dollar ticked up and oil resumed its decline following the worst week since October.The Turkish lira slumped as much as 15% and stocks slid after Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed removed the country’s third central bank chief in less than two years. The nation said it will continue to stick to free markets and a liberal foreign-exchange regime.The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell back to 1.68% from the highest levels in about 14 months following soothing comments from Federal Reserve officials. A slate of auctions this week could be a catalyst for a renewed rise in rates.Bonds continue to dominate markets, with last week’s Treasury sell-off a stark reminder of investor concerns that a stronger economic recovery could lead to inflation. The jump in yields is also fueling stock volatility, with investors rotating out of growth and into value shares. Despite reassuring comments from policymakers, some suspect price pressures could force the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy sooner than current guidance suggests.“Clearly, the market is skeptical that the Fed will be able to keep interest rates at current levels for the next three years,” Diana Mousina, senior economist in the multi-asset group at AMP Capital Investors Ltd., said in a note. “We think that nominal bond yields can still shoot higher in the short-term towards 2% and above on inflation concerns. Markets are likely to worry that this move is permanent, rather than temporary.”Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the central bank will provide aid to the economy “for as long as it takes.” Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in a Bloomberg TV interview Sunday that there is no sign yet of unwanted inflation pressures.A central-bank exemption that allowed lenders load up on Treasuries and deposits without setting aside extra capital to cushion losses will lapse March 31. The regulator also said it plans further changes to this supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR.These are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Powell is due Monday at the BIS Innovation Summit. The ECB’s Christine Lagarde, BOE’s Andrew Bailey and chiefs of Sweden, Canada, Mexico and Brazil all follow.Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee to testify on Fed and Treasury pandemic policies Tuesday.The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of two-, five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.On Friday, February U.S. personal income and spending data arrives.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.1% as of 8:18 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro declined 0.1% to $1.1888.The British pound dipped 0.1% to $1.3855.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.509 per dollar.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 108.72 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 1.68%.The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased one basis point to 0.14%.Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.32%.Britain’s 10-year yield dipped three basis points to 0.812%.Japan’s 10-year yield dipped three basis points to 0.083%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.9% to $60.86 a barrel.Brent crude decreased 0.7% to $64.07 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.8% to $1,730.97 an ounce.(A previous version corrected the extent of the Turkish lira’s decline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.