Underground Gas Storage Industry Outlook in Europe, North America, and Former Soviet Union (FSU) to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Sites

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Summary As of September 2021, North America had 468 active underground gas storage sites with a total working gas capacity of 5,780. 8 billion cubic feet (bcf). The region’s share in the global working gas capacity is 36.

New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Underground Gas Storage Industry Outlook in Europe, North America, and Former Soviet Union (FSU) to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Sites" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151831/?utm_source=GNW
8 percent. Europe had 151 active underground gas storage sites with a total working gas capacity of 4,269.6 bcf. The region’s share in the global working gas capacity is 26.8 percent. Former Soviet Union had 53 active underground gas storage sites with a total working gas capacity of 4,416.3 bcf. The region’s share in the global working gas capacity is 27.7 percent.

Scope
- Updated information on active, planned and announced underground gas storage sites in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union
- Provides key details such as site name, operator name, type, start year, total storage capacity, working gas capacity, maximum withdrawal rate for all active, planned and announced underground gas storage sites in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union
- Provides capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries for planned and announced underground gas storage sites in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union for the period 2021-2025
- Latest developments and contracts related to underground gas storage industry at country level, wherever available

Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced gas storage sites in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the underground gas storage industry
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook capacity data
- Assess your competitor’s key gas storage sites portfolio
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151831/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


