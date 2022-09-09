U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

Underground Mining Equipment Market to Record 4.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Driven by Availability Of Efficient & Safe Underground Mining Equipment - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Underground Mining Equipment Market - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The underground mining equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 5.93 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.81%. Technavio categorizes the underground mining equipment market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the underground mining equipment market during the forecast period. For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Underground Mining Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Underground Mining Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Underground Mining Equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver - The availability of efficient and safe underground mining equipment is one of the key drivers supporting the underground mining equipment market growth. Mining areas are generally characterized by high-intensity noise, vibrations, and dust. Prolonged exposure to noise and dust causes detrimental effects on the health of drilling operators. This has led to increased demand for novel machinery for mining activities that can improve the working condition in mining areas. Despite the entry of such products into the market, hearing loss among miners remains one of the most common occupational hazards.

  • Market Challenges - The high cost of underground mining equipment is one of the factors hampering the underground mining equipment market growth. The high price of underground mining equipment has influenced end-users to prefer renting to purchasing it. Significantly, the cost of procuring new underground mining equipment is invested in other activities, which helps these companies maintain their market position for an extended period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges-  Request a FREE Sample Report right now!

Underground Mining Equipment Market - Segmentation Analysis

The underground mining equipment market report is segmented by Application (Room and pillar mining, Longwall mining, Borehole mining, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • Regional Highlights - 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Australia are the key markets for the underground mining equipment market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The underground mining equipment market share growth in the room and pillar mining segment will be significant for revenue generation. Room and pillar mining is usually done for relatively flat-lying deposits. This type of mining is typically used to extract iron, coal, and base metal ores. Typical machines used in this type of mining are haulage machines, mining drills, continuous miners, roof bolters, and s.coops.

Grab a FREE sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Underground Mining Equipment Market - Vendor Analysis

The underground mining equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as equipment price and capacity, technology, innovation, and quality to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the Underground Mining Equipment Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Underground Mining Equipment Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The vibrating conveyor market share is expected to increase by USD 352.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82%.

  • The robotic weeding machines market share is expected to increase by USD 269.75 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41%.

Underground Mining Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.81%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.11

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Australia, Russia, US, China, India, Australia, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Volvo, Atlas Copco AB, Boart Longyear Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., CME Blasting and Mining Equipment Ltd, CMM Cocental SAS, FURUKAWA Co. Ltd, Guizhou Sinodrills Equipment Co. Ltd, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Kennametal Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Mindrill Systems and Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Resemin SA, REVATHI EQUIPMENT Ltd, ROCKMORE International Inc., Sandvik AB, Schmidt Kranz and Co Gmbh, Sulzer Ltd., TEI Rock Drills, and Yantai Jiaxiang Mining Machinery Co Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Room and pillar mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Longwall mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Borehole mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Atlas Copco AB

  • 10.4 Boart Longyear Ltd

  • 10.5 Caterpillar Inc.

  • 10.6 FURUKAWA Co. Ltd

  • 10.7 Guizhou Sinodrills Equipment Co. Ltd

  • 10.8 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Kennametal Inc.

  • 10.10 Komatsu Ltd.

  • 10.11 Resemin SA

  • 10.12 Sandvik AB

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/underground-mining-equipment-market-to-record-4-11-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--driven-by-availability-of-efficient--safe-underground-mining-equipment---technavio-301620156.html

SOURCE Technavio

