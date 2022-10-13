U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

Underground Mining Equipment Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Growth Factors, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Forecast

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Underground Mining Equipment Market to Grow at a Rapid Pace; Surging Demand for Minerals from Metals Industry to Boost Market Growth

Pune, India, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global underground mining equipment market size is projected to undergo considerable expansion owing to the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and related technologies in mining activities, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Underground Mining Equipment Market 2022-2029”.

According to our analyst, rising demand for efficient, precise, and sophisticated mining equipment has led to the incorporation of such equipment with AI and machine learning (ML) tools. For example, Canada-based mining company Goldspot Discoveries has utilized AI to predict over 85% of the deposits in Canada’s Abitibi gold belt using data such as mineralogy and topology of the region. Another key development in this context is the adoption of self-driving trucks for mining operations. In Australia, for instance, the UK-based mining leader Rio Tinto has deployed 76 of its autonomous haulers across various mining sites across the country. Thus, with mining activities becoming more data-driven, the market for underground mining equipment is set to experience a period of dynamic growth.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/underground-mining-equipment-market-103032


Market Restraint

COVID-19 Pandemic to Create Multiple Hurdles for the Market

The underground mining equipment market growth is expected to be hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be mainly seen in the form of job losses. According to the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development (IGF), employment in underground mines is likely to shrink during the pandemic as underground mining requires large groups of workers to operate in small, enclosed spaces. As a result, not only the workers but also their contacts outside will be at high risk. In addition to this, staggered lockdowns in many countries have impacted mining activities, with governments shutting down mine sites temporarily. In Poland, the IGF reports, after cases erupted at mines, operators decided to voluntarily close down mine sites. This will inevitably affect wages and further intensify the economic downturn. The silver lining in this is the uninterrupted operations at underground mines that utilize automated equipment. For example, the Syama mine in Mali has continued to function in a full-fledged manner despite the pandemic, while more workers have been recruited at the Pilbara mines in Australia to boost production.

Regional Insights

Promising Growth in Mining Sector to Fuel the Market in Asia Pacific

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the underground mining equipment market share in the coming years owing to promising expansion of the mining sector in the region. This growth is underpinned by the surging demand for construction activities and heavy governmental investments in infrastructure development in India and China.

In Europe, the primary growth vehicle for the market is the robust presence of machinery and equipment giants such as Volvo and Sandvik. The market in North America is anticipated to grow at a steady pace on account of increasing integration of underground mining equipment with automation technologies such as AI and ML.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/underground-mining-equipment-market-103032

 

Competitive Landscape

Focused Investments for Developing Automated Mining Solutions to Intensify Competition

Growing willingness in the mining industry for the adoption of automated equipment has generated unprecedented opportunities for players in this market. In response, most of the key players manufacturing underground mining equipment are making strategic and focused investments to develop novel machinery equipped with smart AI- and ML-based tools.

Industry Developments:

  • March 2022: Sweden-based Sandvik AB launched its autonomous truck haulage system called AutoMine for Trucks, the first of its kind for ramp haulage applications. The system allows Sandvik to transform its intelligent trucks into unmanned robots, thus bringing high level of efficiency in the underground mining domain.

  • July 2019: The Australian mining company, Red 5, deployed Volvo’s A45G articulated haulers at its underground gold mine in Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia. According to the company, the haulers enabled the company to boost its productivity, reduce maintenance costs, and cut fuel consumption by 50%.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Underground Mining Equipment Market Report:

  • Sandvik AB

  • Epiroc South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • AARD Mining Equipment

  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd.

  • Caterpillar

  • AB Volvo

  • ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY (GROUP) CO., LTD

  • Boart Longyear

  • Atlas Copco AB

  • Komatsu Ltd.


Quick Buy -  Underground Mining Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103032

 

Underground Mining Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Equipment Type

  • Loaders

  • Trucks

  • Diggers

  • Others (Feeder Breakers, etc.)

By Application

  • Room and pillar mining

  • Borehole mining

  • Longwall mining

  • Others

By Region

  • North America (U.S. and Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

  • Research Scope

  • Market Segmentation

  • Research Methodology

  • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

  • Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • SWOT Analysis

  • Technological Developments

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Bus Market

  • Global Electric Bus Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

  • Key Findings / Summary

Continued…


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/underground-mining-equipment-market-103032


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


    (Bloomberg) -- US equity index futures rose on Thursday, ahead of key US inflation data that could determine how much further the Federal Reserve’s policy-tightening cycle will run. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseF