We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Acadia Healthcare Company:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$489m ÷ (US$5.3b - US$865m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Acadia Healthcare Company has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.9% generated by the Healthcare industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Acadia Healthcare Company compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Acadia Healthcare Company. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 55% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.1 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 27% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Acadia Healthcare Company may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 16% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

Our Take On Acadia Healthcare Company's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Acadia Healthcare Company has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 196% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Acadia Healthcare Company, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

