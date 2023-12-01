We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Algoma Central, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = CA$83m ÷ (CA$1.3b - CA$168m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Algoma Central has an ROCE of 7.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Shipping industry average of 8.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Algoma Central's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Algoma Central here for free.

What Can We Tell From Algoma Central's ROCE Trend?

Algoma Central has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 34% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Algoma Central's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Algoma Central has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 115% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Algoma Central can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Algoma Central, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

