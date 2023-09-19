We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Amtel Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMTEL)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Amtel Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMTEL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Amtel Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = RM4.3m ÷ (RM84m - RM15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

Therefore, Amtel Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Amtel Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Amtel Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

Amtel Holdings Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 6.3% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Amtel Holdings Berhad is utilizing 68% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, Amtel Holdings Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 18% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Amtel Holdings Berhad has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Amtel Holdings Berhad has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with a respectable 44% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Amtel Holdings Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Amtel Holdings Berhad, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

