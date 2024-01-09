We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Anchun International Holdings (SGX:BTX)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Anchun International Holdings (SGX:BTX) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Anchun International Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = CN¥13m ÷ (CN¥391m - CN¥92m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Anchun International Holdings has an ROCE of 4.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 6.8%.

SGX:BTX Return on Capital Employed January 9th 2024

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Anchun International Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Anchun International Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Anchun International Holdings has broken into profitability. The company now earns 4.5% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

What We Can Learn From Anchun International Holdings' ROCE

As discussed above, Anchun International Holdings appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 86% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Anchun International Holdings (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

