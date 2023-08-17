We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Athabasca Oil:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = CA$191m ÷ (CA$2.2b - CA$196m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Athabasca Oil has an ROCE of 9.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Athabasca Oil's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Athabasca Oil here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Shareholders will be relieved that Athabasca Oil has broken into profitability. The company now earns 9.7% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

Our Take On Athabasca Oil's ROCE

To bring it all together, Athabasca Oil has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Athabasca Oil can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Athabasca Oil that you might find interesting.

