We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Audinate Group (ASX:AD8)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Audinate Group (ASX:AD8) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Audinate Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0047 = AU$436k ÷ (AU$107m - AU$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Audinate Group has an ROCE of 0.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 16%.

See our latest analysis for Audinate Group

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Audinate Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Audinate Group here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Audinate Group has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 0.5% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Audinate Group is utilizing 346% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Our Take On Audinate Group's ROCE

Overall, Audinate Group gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 274% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Story continues

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Audinate Group (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

While Audinate Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.