We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 (AMS:PORF)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 (AMS:PORF) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = €986k ÷ (€37m - €3.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 2.9% on its capital. In addition to that, B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 is employing 198% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 8.0%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has only returned 34% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 (of which 2 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

While B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

